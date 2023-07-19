State Secretary Tursky Emphasizes Goal of European Chip Sovereignty at Austrian Company AT&S
During his visit to Leoben, Florian Tursky, the State Secretary for Digitization and Telecommunications at the Ministry of Finance, was given an insight into the new research and production center of the global high-tech group AT&S, which is currently being realized at the company's headquarters.
Europe needs to build up essential know-how and competencies to free itself from dependencies and gain access to crucial elements of the supply chain, Gerstenmayer emphasized. In terms of a functioning EU chip ecosystem and Europe's desired technological sovereignty, microelectronics is becoming increasingly important. Only with the key technologies of microelectronics can we successfully embark on the path to the digital decade that the EU is striving for, said State Secretary Tursky.
"At AT&S, our new research and manufacturing center in Leoben offers a best-practice example of the direction Europe's microelectronics industry could take," AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer explained during the visit.
There is now a unique opportunity to put Austria and Europe in a leading position. This will require more research and development, better conditions for companies producing in Austria, and an investment package that can match the subsidies for the chip industry in the USA and China explained Gerstenmayer.
Europe and Chip sovereignty
Chips are of great importance as they are at the heart of electronic devices, enabling functions such as data processing, storage, and communication. They play a crucial role in computers, smartphones, vehicles, and other everyday devices. In addition, chips contribute to the development of technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. The microelectronics industry is also an important economic sector and creates jobs.
In addition, chips are also important in the defense industry. They are used in military applications, including communications systems, navigation technology, and weapons systems. The availability of high-quality chips is critical to a country's security and defense capabilities.
In terms of European strategic autonomy, the importance of chips becomes clear. Europe is striving to be independent of external supply chains and to establish its production of microchips. This is seen as an essential step to strengthen Europe's technological sovereignty and ensure that Europe remains competitive in technology, security, and defense. Promoting the European microelectronics industry and creating strategic autonomy in this area are important goals for the European Union.
With the European Chips Act, the EU has already taken measures to strengthen microchip production in Europe. Austria can play an important role in this and drive forward the production of microchips. Cooperation between politics and industry is crucial to create competitive funding conditions and positioning Europe as an attractive location for the microelectronics industry.
Austria and chip production
AT&S's research and manufacturing center in Leoben produces substrates for high-performance processors and pioneering interconnection technologies. With smart decisions, it can become the nucleus of a thriving European microelectronics ecosystem. Given the demographic change, targeted immigration of highly qualified workers with appropriate integrative framework conditions is also necessary, Gerstenmayer emphasized.
The European lighthouse project that AT&S is building at its headquarters in Leoben is a development and production center for interconnection technology and substrates in the high-end technological field for high-performance microprocessors that is unique in Europe and the Western world. In the long term, this new high-tech center can trigger the establishment of microelectronics packaging technologies in Europe.
This is a technology area with significant growth potential, where significant performance improvements with reduced energy consumption are expected for numerous high-end applications. This applies in particular to complex process technologies in the direction of the 2-nanometer chip processors addressed by the EU, where we are increasingly reaching the physical limits of transistor miniaturization, but also to future fields such as artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, edge computing, IoT, cloud computing, 5G/6G, servers, networks and much more.
The attention by the government on AT&S illustrates the determination to strengthen the European microelectronics industry and achieve the goal of European chip sovereignty. With the realization of the research and production center in Leoben, AT&S is pushing ahead with the development of key technologies that are essential for microchip production. This step is of great importance in closing the supply chain in Europe and reducing dependence on external suppliers.
Microchip summit with industry representatives at the Federal Chancellery
At the Microchips Summit in the Federal Chancellery, Chancellor Karl Nehammer emphasized the importance of microchip production for Austria. He emphasized that microchips keep our world running and are indispensable in various devices and applications, from smartphones to wind turbines. The conversation focused on expanding sustainable and innovative technologies to strengthen Austria's semiconductor and microelectronics industry and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.
Nehammer emphasized that Austria plays in the Champions League of microchip production and is one of the top nations in Europe. In Austria, 280 companies with 72,000 jobs are involved in microchip production. This potential could be further expanded and lead to even more employment Karl Nehammer has formulated the goal that "microchips made in Austria should become as well known as Lipizzaner and Mozartkugeln".
Federal Chancellery of Austria