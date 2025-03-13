Increasing Risk of Espionage for Austrian IT Companies

Austria's Ministry of the Interior warns companies of being espionage victims, with Russia and China being the main players. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma

The study, conducted in the first quarter of 2024, surveyed 510 companies. Nine percent of respondents stated that they had been the target of espionage - three percent were certain of this, while six percent only suspected it. DSN considers these results to be plausible, as foreign intelligence services are often careful not to leave any traces.

“The perpetrators in this area are usually professional actors who use covert methods. This is why the majority of espionage attacks remain undetected,” a DSN spokesperson told the daily newspaper Die Presse.

IT sector targeted - Russia and China are the main players

The domestic IT sector is particularly at risk. Due to its technological expertise and strategic importance, it is considered an attractive target for espionage. “Cyber attacks, industrial espionage, and the theft of intellectual property are no longer marginal phenomena, but a serious threat to the competitiveness of the domestic economy,” says a security expert.

The DSN identifies Russia as a “relevant risk player” and classifies China as the “main player” in the field of industrial espionage. The growing geopolitical tensions could further exacerbate this trend. But Austria's chip industry is also in the spotlight: attackers attempted a hacker attack on the manufacturer AMS Osram. The attack was thwarted by the IT department.

Experts warn of high number of unreported cases

Walter Unger, as reported by ORF, former head of cyber defense in the Austrian Armed Forces, believes the figures are “just the tip of the iceberg”. “In Germany, recent studies show that around 80 percent of companies are affected by data theft, espionage, or sabotage. The number of unreported cases in Austria is likely to be similarly high,” says Unger.

The Chamber of Commerce also warns that many companies are not aware of the threat or have not implemented sufficient security measures. Small and medium-sized companies in particular often underestimate the danger posed by professional cyber attacks or targeted knowledge transfer by employees.

More protective measures required

Given the growing threat, the industry is calling for more protective measures. According to a representative of the Federation of Austrian Industries (IV), the Austrian economy is “too little prepared for counter-espionage”. There needs to be more training and better prevention concepts, particularly in the area of cyber security.

The DSN advises companies to invest more in IT security, to sensitize employees to the dangers of espionage and to report suspicious activities immediately. Because one thing is clear: the risk of espionage for Austria's economy will continue to increase.

