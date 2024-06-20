In his opening speech, Schwarzenegger criticized the often paralyzing bureaucracy that stands in the way of progress. He illustrated this with examples from Germany, the EU, the UK, and the USA, where lengthy approval procedures are delaying the transition to clean energy. "Do the math!" he urged again and again, calling for visions for a clean energy future to be backed up by concrete plans and hard work. "A vision is the first and most important step in anything you do. But after the vision comes the plan. And after the plan, the work begins," said Schwarzenegger.

Optimistic outlook from Van der Bellen

Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, who traditionally took over the honorary patronage of the conference, emphasized the advantages of climate protection. He described a future with green, energy-self-sufficient cities, clean mountain meadows and glaciers as well as a sustainable energy supply. "We are winning a good future. So yes, it will be different. It will be different - and better," explained Van der Bellen, painting a positive picture of the world if the necessary climate protection measures are taken.

Thrilled to join White House Senior Advisor for International Climate Policy John Podesta, Arnold @Schwarzenegger & President @vanderbellen today to demonstrate our - commitment to combatting the climate crisis with government, business & civil society. #AustrianWorldSummit pic.twitter.com/Ten9GMr1GR — Ambassador Victoria Kennedy (@USAmbAustria) June 20, 2024

EU Vice-President of the Commission Maroš Šefčovič and the U.S. President's Special Envoy for Climate Action, John Podesta, were also among the speakers. They emphasized the need for citizen participation and pointed to significant investments in clean energy and climate action programs. The panel discussions dealt with topics such as green finance and successful examples of transformation.

Environmental fair as a new component

A novelty at this year's AWS was the "Austrian World Summit Solutions Expo", an environmental fair for companies, NGOs, and start-ups. On the first floor of the Vienna Hofburg, it provided a platform for around 30 speakers and was open to the public free of charge. Schwarzenegger took the opportunity to present his new book at a signing session.

Political support and international cooperation

Schwarzenegger met Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer the day before the conference. The conversation focused on bilateral relations between the USA and Austria and the upcoming summit. "It's impressive what Arnold has put together here. Thank you for our exchange," Nehammer praised in a press release.

The "Austrian World Summit" 2024 under the motto "Be Useful - Tools for a Healthy Planet" highlighted the urgent need not only to plan climate protection but also to implement it in concrete terms. The conference provided a platform for the exchange of ideas and proved that a sustainable future is possible through international cooperation and citizen participation.

