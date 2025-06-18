Sponsored Content
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Points Urgent Appeal for Gaza
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and Austrian UN diplomat, Volker Türk, has urged governments worldwide to take action to end the “unbearable suffering” of the people in the Gaza Strip. At the start of the 59th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Türk emphasized that “everyone who bears governmental responsibility must wake up and see what is happening in Gaza.”
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, wants to shake up governments around the world because of the desperate situation of the people in the Gaza Strip. / Picture: © UN Geneva / UN photo by Violaine Martin / Flickr Attribution (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 GENERIC DEED, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/)
Türk sharply criticized Israel for its war against Hamas, which he said was causing “horrific, unimaginable suffering” to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. He also denounced the “disturbing, dehumanizing rhetoric” of government officials and condemned the blockade of humanitarian aid deliveries by the United Nations since March. He called for an investigation into the deaths near…
