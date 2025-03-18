UN High Commissioner Volker Türk: Israel's Settlement Construction in the West Bank Condemned as a War Crime

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, accuses Israel of war crimes by accelerating the settlement of the occupied Palestinian territories. / Picture: © UN Geneva / UN photo by Violaine Martin / Flickr Attribution (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 GENERIC DEED, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/)

The Austrian-born lawyer has been the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights since October 2022 and in this role has repeatedly advocated for compliance with international law and the protection of human rights worldwide. With his latest statement, he joins a long list of critics of Israel's settlement policy, including numerous governments and international organizations.

Massive expansion of settlements

Between November 1, 2023, and October 31, 2024, Israel massively expanded settlement activities in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to the report. Of particular concern is the planning of 20,000 new homes in East Jerusalem - an area that Israel occupied after the Six-Day War in 1967 and later annexed. The international community does not recognize this annexation, as it is considered a violation of international law.

In addition, there are plans for more than 10,300 additional housing units in existing settlements in the West Bank. At the same time, the number of forced evictions and expulsions has risen dramatically: Three times as many Palestinians as in the previous year had been forcibly evicted, a total of over 4,500 people. In addition, 214 Palestinian properties in East Jerusalem were destroyed, and almost 1,800 in the rest of the West Bank.

Fatalities on both sides

The report by the UN Human Rights Office also documents a significant increase in violence in the occupied territories. During the reporting period, 612 Palestinians and 24 Israelis were killed in clashes, military operations, or attacks. Palestinian civilians were particularly affected by the increasing militarization of the region and the frequent raids by the Israeli military.

High Commissioner Türk condemns violence and calls for a political solution

In addition to criticizing the settlement policy, Volker Türk also commented on the latest escalation in Gaza. In a UN press release, he stated that he was “horrified” by the recent Israeli air strikes and artillery fire on Gaza, which according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health had killed hundreds of people.

Türk emphasized that the violence of the last 18 months shows that there is no military solution to this conflict. “The only way forward is a political agreement by international law. Israel's resort to further military force will only bring more suffering to a Palestinian population already suffering under catastrophic conditions,” he said in Geneva.

He called for an immediate end to the violence and appealed to all parties to take measures to promote peace by immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, release of all those arbitrarily detained and a permanent end to the war.

“This nightmare scenario must end immediately,” said Türk. He called on all international actors with influence on the parties to the conflict to use all their political and diplomatic power to find a peaceful solution to prevent further suffering among the civilian population

Israel rejects the accusations

The Israeli government firmly rejects the accusations made by the UN Human Rights Office, as reported by ORF. In the past, Israel has repeatedly dismissed criticism from UN bodies as one-sided and biased. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared in a statement that Israel is acting “by international law” and that the settlement policy is a legitimate security strategy.

International reactions and political tensions

The international community now faces the challenge of responding to the increasing tensions in the region. The European Union and several Western states have repeatedly criticized the expansion of settlements as an obstacle to a two-state solution. At the same time, there is growing pressure on Israel to stop building settlements, particularly from the United Nations, the USA, and Arab states.

However, it remains questionable whether the Israeli government will change its policy in the face of international criticism. In the past, Israel has mostly ignored such reports and relied on the support of the USA. The situation in the West Bank therefore remains tense - with far-reaching consequences for the region and the Middle East peace process.

UNHR