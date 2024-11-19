Iran Announces Limitation of Uranium Production: IAEA and the International Community are Watching Closely

In recent months, Iran had increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent - close to the weapons-grade threshold of 90 percent - by 18 kilograms. According to the IAEA, the total amount of this highly enriched uranium now stands at around 182 kilograms. This development has caused international concern, as such quantities could potentially be used to build several nuclear warheads, yet there is a surprising innovation. “Iran took measures at the weekend to ensure that this stockpile does not increase any further,” explained Grossi. The decision was the result of intensive talks and a proposal by the IAEA to reduce tensions in the region.

Tensions in the region

Iran's announcement comes at a time of heightened regional tensions, as reported by Reuters. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently stated that an Israeli retaliatory strike in October had not only damaged military targets, but also a component of Iran's nuclear program.

Israel regards Iran's nuclear program as an existential threat and has repeatedly announced that it will take military measures to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran, on the other hand, has always stressed that its nuclear program is exclusively for civilian purposes, which is doubted by Western states and Israel.

Reactions from the international community

The IAEA welcomed Iran's decision to limit uranium production as a “step in the right direction”. Rafael Grossi explained that this step was also a signal of willingness to engage in dialog. “It is an important moment that shows that progress is possible through diplomacy,” said Grossi.

The USA and the EU reacted cautiously and positively. However, Washington expressed doubts about the sustainability of the Iranian pledge and called for transparent verifications by the IAEA, as the NY Times reported. The EU, on the other hand, emphasized the importance of de-escalation and the need to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). This agreement obliged Iran to limit its uranium enrichment to a maximum of 3.67% before the USA withdrew from the agreement under President Donald Trump in 2018.

A step towards a nuclear agreement?

Iran's announcement could be a signal for new negotiations to revive the JCPOA. However, experts emphasize that a return to the agreement remains complex, as Iran is demanding the lifting of all US sanctions, while Western states insist on strict controls and permanent restrictions on Iran's nuclear program.

A senior diplomat in Vienna explained that while the current situation offers an opportunity for diplomacy, it is also dependent on the actions of other actors in the region. “The tensions between Israel and Iran pose a significant risk that could jeopardize the progress made in recent weeks,” the diplomat said, as the Financial Times reported.

IAEA remains in a decisive role

The International Atomic Energy Agency remains a key player in the monitoring of Iran's nuclear program. Grossi emphasized that the IAEA continues to have access to Iranian facilities, but has repeatedly encountered obstructions in recent months. The agency called on Tehran to cooperate fully with inspectors and ensure transparency in order to regain the trust of the international community. Without compliance with these commitments, the risk of another cycle of escalation remains.

Iran's announcement to limit the production of highly enriched uranium is an important diplomatic step, but one that should be viewed with caution. The international community expects concrete and verifiable measures to restore confidence in the purely civilian nature of Iran's nuclear program. The next few weeks could be decisive: whether it is possible to build on this development and possibly start new negotiations on the nuclear agreement depends on the willingness of all parties involved to continue on the path of diplomacy.

