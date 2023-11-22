IAEA Chief Grossi Criticizes Iran: Restriction of Nuclear Inspections and Global Nuclear Security

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, gave his opening speech at the 1696th meeting of the Board of Governors at the Agency's headquarters in Vienna and sharply criticized Tehran's treatment of nuclear inspectors. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has expressed his concern in Vienna about the latest developments in Iran. Tehran's refusal to grant access to experienced IAEA inspectors has significantly limited the monitoring of Iran's nuclear program and, according to Grossi, represents a "very serious blow" to the agency's capabilities.

A third of the most experienced inspectors assigned to Iran are now no longer allowed to work in the country. This applies in particular to uranium enrichment experts. The IAEA reports that its ability to monitor the Iranian nuclear program has been significantly restricted by the rejection of the nuclear inspectors. Grossi had already addressed this dispute in a report to the IAEA member states and spoke publicly about the problem on the sidelines of an IAEA conference.

Discovery of highly enriched uranium

In his latest report, Grossi confirmed that Iran has 128 kilograms of highly enriched uranium that has reached a purity level almost suitable for weapons. According to experts, around 50 kilograms are required for a nuclear bomb. However, Tehran denies any intention of developing nuclear weapons.

Iranian nuclear agreement in crisis

Iran has ignored an international agreement to curb its nuclear program since 2019, especially after the US withdrew from the pact in 2018. Negotiations to revive the agreement remain fruitless.

The IAEA is calling for a review of this decision by the Iranian government. Israel, which feels threatened by Iran's nuclear program, has threatened serious consequences if Iran continues to violate international agreements.

The tensions between the IAEA and Iran are having an increasing impact on global security. While Iran insists on its neutrality, the international community remains concerned about the possibility of Tehran developing nuclear weapons. The situation remains tense as the restrictions on inspections hinder access to reliable information about Iran's nuclear program.

Grossi emphasized the need for a strong and stable financial foundation for the IAEA to fulfill its many global obligations. The ongoing tensions with Iran remain a key issue for the IAEA as it continues to work to ensure the safeguards and security of the global nuclear program.

IAEA