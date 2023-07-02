Iran Nuclear Talks: U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Put on Leave
The U.S. special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, was officially placed on leave yesterday, the U.S. State Department announced. He will be replaced by Abram Paley, who will take over the duties for the time being.
The ministry did not provide further details on the reasons for the leave. According to U.S. media reports, Malley's handling of sensitive documents is under review, particularly his handling of classified documents, CNN reported, citing anonymous sources. Malley himself spoke out in interviews with various media outlets, stating that his security clearance was under review. He said he hopes the review will be in his favor.
The incident comes amid speculation that indirect talks between Iran and the United States are taking place through Oman's mediation. Oman has traditionally held a mediation role between the two countries, which do not have diplomatic relations.
Prospects for return slim
It is unlikely that a return to the Iran nuclear agreement will happen anytime soon. This was stated by Robert Malley himself, according to CNN. According to him, the Biden administration still believes salvaging the 2015 agreement is in the national security interest of the United States.
Malley's assessment came on the same day that the Biden administration unveiled new sanctions against Iran targeting an international network of oil smugglers and money launderers led by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC-QF) officials. Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Iranian oil have been sold to both IRGC-QF and Hezbollah, according to a U.S. Treasury Department press release.
Malley as Iran Special Envoy
Malley was appointed special envoy by U.S. President Joe Biden in 2021. He is considered one of the architects of the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, from which the U.S. withdrew under former President Donald Trump.
Because of his closeness to Tehran, Malley has been heavily criticized by opponents of the agreement. He was accused of being too soft on Iran.
Malley and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have been friends since their youth. Before serving as special envoy, Malley was chairman of the independent conflict prevention organization, the International Crisis Group (ICG).