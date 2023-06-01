Focus on Strategic Partnership and Middle East Situation: Israel's Foreign Minister Visits Vienna
Israel's Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, visited his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, in Vienna for the first time after taking office. During the meeting, the talks focused on the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Middle East peace process, and the latest geopolitical developments in the region.
At the beginning of the exchange, Foreign Minister Schallenberg emphasized that relations between Austria and Israel are at an all-time high 75 years after the establishment of the State of Israel. He expressed his gratitude for the close friendship and strategic partnership between the two states, which cannot be taken for granted given Austria's historical burden. Foreign Minister Schallenberg expressed pride in the way Austrian society has for decades dealt with its historical responsibility towards the persecutees of National Socialism and their descendants.
As proof of this, he cited the fact that more than 21,300 descendants of Nazi victims from around the world had obtained Austrian citizenship, including almost 10,300 from Israel. This, he said, was a strong sign of their trust in Austria and they not only enriched society but were also the best guarantor of the motto "Never forget, never again."
Foreign Minister Schallenberg stressed that the strategic partnership is not only focused on the past but also on the common future. He said that cooperation in the fields of research and innovation should be deepened, a youth exchange program should be developed, and direct flights between Vienna and Tel Aviv should be increased to bring the two societies closer together. The close relationship also shows that Israel's security is a high priority in Austrian foreign policy, he said.
In light of recurring attacks from the Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Schallenberg expressed his solidarity with Israel and expressed regret for the civilian casualties on both sides. He stressed that the Israeli and Palestinian populations have the right to live in peace. In Europe, he said, there was no viable alternative to the two-state solution. Foreign Minister Schallenberg expressed concern about recent developments that would undermine this political horizon, including settlements that violate international law.
Foreign Minister Schallenberg also addressed the controversial judicial reform in Israel. He stressed that a functioning separation of powers is the cornerstone of any democracy. At the same time, he stressed the great importance of social dialogue in achieving a broad consensus in Israel. He expressed confidence that Israel, as the only stable democracy in the region, would not jeopardize its unique selling point.
In the broader context, Foreign Minister Schallenberg and his Israeli counterpart discussed geopolitical developments in the Middle East. He said that the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia and Syria's return to the Arab League had changed the political landscape in the region.
In conclusion, Foreign Minister Schallenberg encouraged other states to normalize their relations with Israel and benefit from the economic and political advantages. He stressed that this would strengthen both the Middle East and international security, as the Abraham Accords between Israel and several Arab states had already demonstrated.
FM Cohen attends the Slavkov Summit
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen attended the Slavkov Summit the previous day, which also includes Austria, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. It is the first time an Israeli foreign minister has attended this forum, which includes some of Israel's closest allies in the European Union.
During the event, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Wlachovský, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, and Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský discussed with Cohen the strengthening of relations with Israel and their countries, as well as the joint fight against the Iranian threat.
In addition, the foreign ministers discussed the Abraham Agreement and its implications for strengthening stability in the Middle East. Foreign Minister Cohen called on his counterparts to actively participate in the projects and forums established under the Abraham Agreement.
FM Cohen also shared at the forum, "We have reached the point of no return in the fight against Iran's nuclear program. Europe is now more aware than ever that Iran has become a global threat. This is what I told the foreign ministers at the Slavkov Summit: until recently, the Gulf states, Saudi Arabia, and Israel were in Iran's crosshairs. Today, it is Ukraine. Tomorrow it could be you."