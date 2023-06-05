Iran's Enriched Uranium Stockpile Soars: IAEA Concerns Grow
A recent confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) found that Iran now possesses 23 times as much enriched uranium as agreed in the 2015 international nuclear deal. In his latest report, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi discusses verification and monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran and indirectly confirmed the concerns of the confidential report days earlier.
Since February 2021, Iran has not implemented its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Grossi and Tehran's leadership agreed in March to increase surveillance of nuclear facilities and investigate formerly secret nuclear sites. According to Mr. Grossi, Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium has increased by over a quarter in three months.
According to the confidential report, the amount of weapons-grade uranium is estimated at 4.74 tons, which is significantly higher than the maximum amount of 202.8 kilograms stipulated in the agreement.
However, despite this alarming development, the IAEA has suspended its investigation into an undeclared nuclear facility in Iran, according to a separate report obtained by the AFP news agency, ORF reported. Regarding the Mariwan site in the southern province of Fars, the IAEA said it had "no further questions" and considered the matter "closed at this stage." The agency said it had received plausible explanations from Tehran, however, Mr. Grossi stated, "The inventory of enriched uranium is growing at a very fast pace, and the activities are also growing. So, the presence of the IAEA should be commensurate with that.”
Ceilings defined by JCPOA
Under the 2015 International Nuclear Agreement, a 3.67 percent cap on uranium enrichment was established. However, this agreement was unilaterally terminated by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018, resulting in Iran's gradual withdrawal of its obligations under the agreement.
Iran's increased uranium enrichment and the fact that the IAEA has suspended its investigation into an undeclared nuclear facility raise renewed questions about Iran's compliance with international agreements and its nuclear ambitions. The international community now faces renewed challenges in negotiating with Iran over its nuclear programs and ensuring security and stability in the region.