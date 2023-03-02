IAEA Confirms Traces of Highly Enriched Uranium in Iran
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has found particles of very highly enriched uranium in Iran. As the Director-General of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, officially confirmed for the first time, the uranium had a purity level of 83.7 percent. The value is not far from 90 percent, which would be necessary for nuclear weapons.
The traces were discovered in January during an inspection of a uranium enrichment facility at Fordo. This finding is worrisome, due to Iran possessing nuclear weapons would destabilize the region and potentially increase the risk of nuclear proliferation. Iranian leaders have often cited nuclear weapons as integral to ensuring the country's security and independence in the face of foreign interference.
Iran pledged in 2015 to curtail its nuclear program. In return, Western sanctions were lifted. This pact was intended to prevent the Islamic Republic from building nuclear weapons. After the U.S. pulled out of the agreement in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, Tehran responded by expanding uranium enrichment and limiting IAEA inspections. Negotiations to revive the nuclear agreement have been on hold for months, as reported by Vindobona.org.
According to ORF the report states, that the Islamic Republic possesses, among other things, nearly 435 kilograms of 20-percent uranium, 48 kilograms more than in the previous quarterly report in November. The stockpile of 60 percent uranium increased by 25 kilograms and currently stands at just under 88 kilograms. Tehran has always stressed that it is only interested in peaceful nuclear technology.
IAEA chief Grossi had pointed out weeks ago that Iran as a whole already had enough enriched uranium for several nuclear weapons if the material were enriched even higher.
Iranian officials told the IAEA that the extremely high enrichment level was an "unintended fluctuation." Talks with Tehran to clarify the issue are ongoing, the IAEA's nonpublic report said, according to ORF.
Rafael Grossi now plans to travel to Tehran for high-level talks on Friday, according to Western diplomats and Iranian media. The Handelsblatt reported that Grossi is scheduled to hold talks with Iran's Vice President and nuclear chief Mohammed Eslami in Tehran on Saturday, according to Iranian media. Western diplomats, on the other hand, believe that the IAEA chief will meet Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.
In light of rising uranium enrichment, Grossi will negotiate more intensive IAEA inspections at nuclear facilities, diplomatic sources said Wednesday. He is also expected to raise unresolved questions about suspected past nuclear projects.