Zaporizhzhya Power Plant Under Attack Says IAEA

OrganizationsInternational Organizations ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:19 ♦ (Vindobona)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported attacks at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. Several Detonations were heard near the power plant, which is worrying the Agency.

The Nuclear Power Plant in Zaporizhzhya Was Again Attacked Says the IAEA / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons /Ralf1969, CC BY-SA 3.0

The fighting around the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhya has once again alarmed IAEA. Around 20 detonations were heard in the vicinity of the plant, IAEA head Rafael Grossi said yesterday, referring to the UN agency's experts stationed at the power plant. According to NAU, he said there has been an increasing security presence at the site recently.

As reported by NTV, the plant's emergency power line was disconnected early Saturday following sounds of military activity in the distance, according to an IAEA statement, then briefly restored, but was lost again the same morning, the IAEA team said. The power line was then reconnected Sunday afternoon. Director General Grossi said it was another reminder of the fragile external power supply situation. The supply of electricity is essential for a nuclear power plant, including cooling the nuclear material. Emergency generators have had to help in Zaporizhzhya because the power plant was cut off from the external power supply.

"This is a worrying trend that shows the urgency and importance of establishing a nuclear safety and protection zone at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant," Grossi said. He stressed that he would continue his diplomatic efforts to establish such a zone as soon as possible. The site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been hit several times in the Ukraine war. Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of being responsible, according to ORF.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
IAEA Finally Sends Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power (August 29, 2022)
Rosatom and IAEA Negotiate over Inspection for Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (August 24, 2022)
New Dilemmas Around Zaporizhzya Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine (August 10, 2022)
Read More
Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War, Russia, Nuclear Safe Zone, Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, ISAMZ IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter