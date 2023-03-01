Zaporizhzhya Power Plant Under Attack Says IAEA
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported attacks at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. Several Detonations were heard near the power plant, which is worrying the Agency.
The fighting around the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhya has once again alarmed IAEA. Around 20 detonations were heard in the vicinity of the plant, IAEA head Rafael Grossi said yesterday, referring to the UN agency's experts stationed at the power plant. According to NAU, he said there has been an increasing security presence at the site recently.
As reported by NTV, the plant's emergency power line was disconnected early Saturday following sounds of military activity in the distance, according to an IAEA statement, then briefly restored, but was lost again the same morning, the IAEA team said. The power line was then reconnected Sunday afternoon. Director General Grossi said it was another reminder of the fragile external power supply situation. The supply of electricity is essential for a nuclear power plant, including cooling the nuclear material. Emergency generators have had to help in Zaporizhzhya because the power plant was cut off from the external power supply.
"This is a worrying trend that shows the urgency and importance of establishing a nuclear safety and protection zone at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant," Grossi said. He stressed that he would continue his diplomatic efforts to establish such a zone as soon as possible. The site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been hit several times in the Ukraine war. Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of being responsible, according to ORF.