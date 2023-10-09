EX-FPÖ Defense Minister Herbert Scheibner: Shadow Diplomacy in Syria and Iran

Despite sanctions, a former FP defense minister talks with high-ranking Assad regime members in Damascus and then pays a visit to the Iranian ambassador in Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Erich Schmid, CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

During his tenure as defense minister in the first black-blue federal government (2000 to 2003), Scheibner became president of the "Austrian-Syrian Society." Scheibner is now an entrepreneur, think tank operator, and - as Profil found out - a busy shadow diplomat, as DerProfil reports.

In September 2019, he traveled to Damascus to meet close allies of Assad. His route took him via Istanbul and Beirut, accompanied by Karl Schramek, then vice president of the "Austrian-Syrian Society." In Damascus, Scheibner had talks with sanctioned members of the Assad regime, as DerProfil reports.. Among them were Hussein Makhlouf, Hussein Arnous and Mouhammad Zuhair Kharboutli. The reason for Scheibner's visit was reportedly his long-standing connection to the Syrian people through the "Austrian-Syrian Society."

An interesting detail of his trip was a "memorandum" about a meeting with Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Meqdad. The topic: relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Syria is seeking a closer relationship with the UAE, a country that has invested heavily in Syrian real estate. The proposal to coordinate? By Herbert Scheibner and the Syrian ambassador to Austria, as DerProfil reports.

After his trip to Damascus, ex-Minister Scheibner visited the Iranian Embassy in Vienna, a country criticized for its nuclear ambitions and threats against Israel. He represented the think tank European Institute for Counter Terrorism and Conflict Prevention (EICTP) and was accompanied by Gustav Gustenau, vice president of EICTP and former brigadier of the Austrian Armed Forces, as DerProfil reports. They met the senior representative of the Iranian Embassy. Afterwards, a letter of thanks was sent and another meeting was proposed to intensify relations between Austria and Iran.

Scheibner later explained that the thank-you letter may have been exaggerated and that there was a positive mood and a more moderate Iranian government at that time after the nuclear agreement. He added that during his tenure as Minister, a meeting with Shamkhani, then Secretary General of the Iranian Security Council, was scheduled but never took place, as DerProfil reports.. This was particularly interesting because the EICTP is a counterterrorism institute and Iran is often accused of supporting terrorism.

Scheibner communicated through a lawyer that he had met Shamkhani during his tenure and there was a positive basis for discussion between them. The Ministry of Defense in Austria did not know about this meeting.

The thank-you letter was also sent to the Iranian military attaché, as DerProfil reports.. Gustenau, who was with Scheibner on the embassy visit, also had contacts in the past with Jan Marsalek, the former head of Wirecard. The Defense Ministry confirmed that Gustenau was already retired at the time of the visit. When asked, Gustenau stressed that he was aware of all his professional duties.

Herbert Scheibner's activities raise many questions. Why was he so closely associated with sanctioned members of the Assad regime? What was the purpose of his relationship with Iran? His actions make us wonder about the role shadow diplomacy plays in today's political landscape.

Herbert Scheibner: A Political Career Full of Controversy

Herbert Scheibner, born in Vienna on April 23, 1963, is a well-known name in the Austrian political landscape. A member of both the BZÖ and the former FPÖ, Scheibner has had an impressive political career.

After his military service with the Austrian Armed Forces, where he became a staff sergeant in the militia at the Jägerbataillon Wien 2, he studied business administration at the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration and law at the University of Vienna. His professional career led him to the banking and insurance sector before he entered politics. Between 1988 and 1999, Scheibner was active in various leading positions within the FPÖ, including federal chairman of the Ring Freiheitlicher Jugend and managing director of the Freiheitliche Akademie.

In 2000, he became defense minister in the Schüssel I cabinet and held that post until 2003. Despite his numerous awards and contributions to Austrian politics, Scheibner's career has not been without controversy.

In September 2011, Scheibner hit the headlines when it was revealed that he was on Eurofighter's payroll, as DiePresse reported. This raised questions about potential conflicts of interest, especially since Scheibner was defense minister when the decision to buy Eurofighter was made in 2002. However, Scheibner denied any allegations and stressed that his cooperation with Eurofighter was not related to the aircraft purchase in Austria.

The Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office lifted the immunity of the member of the National Council after a bank associated with the Raiffeisen Group raised suspicions of money laundering. Amounts of at least 400,000 euros were alleged to have flowed into the bank accounts belonging to Scheibner from various arms-related companies. In the same September, the National Council lifted Scheibner's political immunity. According to information provided to the Vienna Regional Court and the public prosecutor's office in November 2012, neither a criminal complaint nor an indictment has been filed. Nevertheless, the incident was a significant point in his career, leading to discussion and debate.

Regardless of these allegations, Herbert Scheibner remains a central face in Austrian politics. With a diverse career that has included both political success and controversy, he has undoubtedly left his mark on the Austrian political landscape.