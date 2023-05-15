Ukrainian Oligarch Dmytro Firtash Hiding in Vienna Faces Gas Purchase Manipulation Case
Dmytro Firtash, an oligarch who has lived in Vienna since 2014 and is linked to a U.S. extradition request, and eight other managers of gas companies in Ukraine controlled by Firtash have now been officially declared defendants in a criminal case.
According to investigators, they caused more than 18 billion hryvnia (450 million euros) in damage to the Ukrainian state between 2016 and 2022 by manipulating the purchase of gas.
Ukraine's SBU intelligence service explained in a press statement that the scheme involved local gas suppliers controlled by Firtash "buying" gas from companies also controlled by him, but in reality, receiving only 30 percent of the gas paid for. The remaining portion of the gas needed was taken from the state pipeline system.
Although Firtash's local gas suppliers paid only 30 percent of the market value for this gas, they still transferred 4.2 billion hryvnia (104 million euros) to the oligarch's holding company, Group DF. These payments were made despite an alleged lack of funds.
Who is Dmytro Firtash?
Dmytro Firtash is a Ukrainian businessman and oligarch. He was born in Ukraine on May 2, 1965. Firtash has been active in the chemical, energy, and real estate sectors and founded several companies, including Group DF, which acts as a holding company for his business interests.
Firtash gained international prominence when he played a significant role in the Ukrainian gas business. He is infamous for having close ties to Russia's Gazprom Group.
Firtash was on close terms with former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko and was long considered an influential ally of former President Viktor Yanukovych. Conversely, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko is considered his bitter opponent. Tymoshenko had accused Firtash of having been a business partner or straw man for mafia boss Semyon Mogilevich at times. Firtash has also been linked to political influence and corruption allegations.
In 2014, Firtash was arrested in Austria following an extradition request from the United States. The U.S. accused him of bribery and organized crime in connection with an Indian titanium deal. Since then, Firtash has been fighting his extradition to the USA and is free on bail.
Exile in Vienna
On March 12, 2014, Firtash was arrested at the headquarters of his Austrian company branch in Vienna; the basis was an arrest warrant issued in 2013 by a U.S. federal district court based on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act on suspicion of bribery and membership in a criminal organization. The FBI had been investigating Firtash since 2006.
On March 21, 2014, Firtash was released on bail of 125 million euros, the highest bail amount in Austrian legal history. There were no investigations against him in Austria itself. The U.S. government is demanding that Austria extradite him, stressing that the prosecution has nothing to do with the political upheaval in Ukraine. According to media reports, Firtash is accused by the U.S. judiciary of having paid $18.5 million in bribes through U.S. banks to official bureaucrats in India in connection with a titanium mining project. Firtash denies these allegations. He says his arrest was a politically motivated action by the USA in connection with Russia's annexation of Crimea.
The judges of the Regional Court for Criminal Matters in Vienna based their decision on the fact that the U.S. extradition request against the 49-year-old Ukrainian businessman was "also politically motivated." The court also noted in its ruling that certain documents relating to key issues had not been provided by the United States.
Firtash had always denied the bribery allegations against him and called the U.S.-initiated investigations "politically motivated." The bribery allegations were "completely absurd". To prevent his transfer to the U.S. judiciary, he had employed a whole armada of lawyers.
On April 30, 2015, the Vienna Regional Court ruled that Firtash would not be extradited to the U.S. because certain documents had not been provided by the U.S. and the U.S. extradition request against him was "also politically motivated." The U.S. prosecution filed an appeal against this decision through the Austrian representing prosecution.
At the trial, Leonid Kravchuk, Serhiy Lyovochkin, and Yuri Boiko were also heard as witnesses on the political background of the charges. Among the defense attorneys was ex-Minister of Justice Dieter Böhmdorfer. The judge stated in his reasons for the verdict: "America regarded Firtash as someone who threatened their economic interests." However, there had also been a lack of evidence, which even the representing prosecution admitted. About the written witness statements against Firtash submitted by the U.S. Justice Department, the judge doubted that these witnesses might not even exist, because the Justice Department had repeatedly refused to provide the requested information about their identities. The witness statements were anonymous and incomplete, and the U.S. authorities had refused to provide the witness statements in full and to allow testimony in court.
On February 21, 2017, the Vienna Higher Regional Court declared Firtash's extradition to the United States admissible. He was arrested on a European arrest warrant issued by Spain. According to the Spanish judiciary, he allegedly engaged in money laundering through real estate transactions and restaurants worth tens of millions of euros. On December 19, 2017, the Vienna Higher Regional Court did not grant the Spanish extradition request for Firtash. The decision is final. Firtash is accused by the Spanish judiciary of money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.
According to a decision of the Supreme Court (OGH) on June 25, 2019, Firtash can be extradited to the United States. The court upheld the decision of the Vienna Higher Regional Court. Although the Minister of Justice has agreed to the extradition, Firtash may remain in Austria. The defense filed a motion to reopen the case, which was granted suspensive effect by a Viennese judge.