Ukrainian Human Rights Lawyer Oleksandra Matviichuk Delivers Speech to Europe at Wiener Festwochen 2023
The Wiener Festwochen program begins with the Speech to Europe 2023, featuring Oleksandra Matviichuk, a Ukrainian human rights lawyer and the head of the Center for Civil Liberties, the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize recipient.
Matviichuk's speech focused on the theme "No Peace without Freedom, No Justice without Law" and took place at the Judenplatz in Vienna, where the first Speech to Europe was delivered by Yale historian Timothy Snyder in 2019.
A fundamental aspect of Matviichuk's speech is her emphasis on the importance of international solidarity and the need to resist injustice everywhere. She draws attention to the ongoing war of aggression, destruction, and bloodshed in Ukraine, stating that it poses the same question that we asked ourselves eight decades ago: Will we fight to protect people and their freedom through the law, or will we accept that military power dictates the rules of the game?
The human rights defender Matviichuk is well known in Ukraine and in the OSCE region for her work on human rights issues. She has been named as one of the most influential people of the year 2023 by Time Magazine. Her responsibilities as the director of the Center for Civil Liberties include coordinating the work of the Euromaidan SOS initiative group and overseeing activities aimed at protecting human rights and establishing democracy as part of her role as director.
It is the Center for Civil Liberties' responsibility to monitor political persecution in occupied Crimea, to document war crimes and crimes against humanity during the hybrid war in the Donbas, and to campaign for the release of political prisoners detained by the Russian authorities.
Matviichuk also co-founded the "Tribunal for Putin" initiative, which documents international crimes under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court in all regions of Ukraine targeted by the Russian Federation.
The event kickstarted the Wiener Festwochen program, and attendees heard a powerful message from Matviichuk about the importance of international solidarity and the need to resist injustice.