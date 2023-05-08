OSCE and United Nations Celebrate 30 Years of Collaboration
The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the United Nations (UN) marked 30 years of their joint efforts towards promoting peace and security across the world.
In a meeting held at the UN Security Council, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, highlighted the importance of collaboration between the two organizations.
Osmani emphasized that "no organization can do it alone. Only through collaboration and mutual support can we create a world that is safe, secure, and prosperous for all." He further added that the nature of cooperation between the OSCE and the UN must evolve as security challenges continue to evolve.
In the past 30 years, the OSCE and the UN have worked together closely, building a significant relationship, and coordinating operations in various aspects. The organizations have strengthened their collaboration with several agreements and frameworks, from high-level political collaboration to technical cooperation on the ground.
The OSCE and the UN's joint efforts towards promoting peace and security have become more crucial than ever, with the constantly evolving global security landscape. As such, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office urged the organizations to become more pragmatic and action-oriented, tighten their relations, and continue working together towards the common goal of achieving peace and prosperity.
The OSCE will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of its Framework for Co-operation and Co-ordination with the UN on 26 May 2023. The anniversary will mark another significant milestone in the organizations' joint efforts towards promoting global peace and security.
The collaboration between the OSCE and the UN serves as a testament to the power of international cooperation in achieving common goals. The organizations' continued partnership and commitment towards promoting peace and security demonstrate their unwavering dedication towards making the world a safer and more peaceful place for all.