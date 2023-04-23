Secretary General of the Council of Europe Pejčinović Burić visiting Vienna
Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić met the Austrian President and key ministers and personalities during an official visit to Austria. Among others, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg received the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić for a working meeting in Vienna.
During her meeting with the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, the Secretary-General highlighted the importance of the Fourth Summit of Heads of State and Government in Reykjavik (May 16-17), hosted by the Icelandic Chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers. She underscored the importance of the proposal to establish a registry to record and document evidence of damage, loss, and injury and corresponding claims for compensation as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine.
The Secretary-General also met with Minister of Justice Alma Zadić and discussed with her the accession of the European Union to the European Convention on Human Rights and the issue of accountability for Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
During her meeting with the Minister of European and International Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg, Marija Pejčinović Burić emphasized the role of the Council of Europe in supporting Ukraine and preparations for the 4th Summit.
The Council of Europe is an intergovernmental political organization consisting of 46 member states to strengthen democracy, the rule of law, and human rights in Europe. The exchange focused on the role of the Council of Europe in light of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and how to deal with the few European states, such as Kosovo, that are not yet part of the Council of Europe.
With Russia's exclusion from the Council of Europe, the organization is experiencing a strengthening of its role in Europe's democratic value structure. For example, negotiations on the European Union's accession to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) have regained momentum, Foreign Minister Schallenberg said with satisfaction. Moreover, in talks with Secretary General Pejčinović Burić, Foreign Minister Schallenberg particularly appreciated the Council of Europe's pioneering role in implementing accountability issues concerning Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
In addition to Russia's war of aggression, Foreign Minister Schallenberg also raised the situation in the Western Balkans - a region that is not only the patio of the EU but is particularly affected by Russian attempts at destabilization. Foreign Minister Schallenberg reiterated to Secretary General Pejčinović Burić:
Foreign Minister Schallenberg is therefore particularly concerned with Kosovo's Council of Europe accession process. Along with Belarus, the state is a "white spot" on the map of the Council of Europe. Foreign Minister Schallenberg emphasized to Secretary General Pejčinović Burić the need for close cooperation with democratic forces and civil society on the ground. In addition, according to Foreign Minister Schallenberg, it is necessary to clarify how to shape long-term working relations with Russia in the future.
The Secretary-General also held an exchange of views with the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).