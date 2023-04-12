Schallenberg Doubles Down on Edtstadlers Statement about Putin
Austrian Europe and Constitution Minister Karoline Edtstadler said yesterday that if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Austria, he will be arrested. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg confirmed those statements today.
After Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has also confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be arrested "as a matter of course" if he entered Austria. "No one is above the law. All crimes must be fully investigated, there must be no impunity," a spokeswoman for the foreign minister said today, according to ORF.
As a member of the Rome Statute, Austria, like all other contracting parties, must cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC). "That means arrest warrants issued by the Court must be implemented and persons wanted by it must be arrested. Of course, this also applies to President Putin," said Schallenberg's spokeswoman, as stated by ORF.
According to Vienna.at, The question, however, was more "hypothetical in nature" because, following the publication of the ICC's arrest warrant against Putin in March, it appeared "highly unlikely that Putin would travel to one of the 123 states parties to the ICC and expose himself to the risk of arrest."
According to ORF, the Minister had previously made similar statements for European Affairs Edtstadler and Minister of Justice Alma Zadic. About Hungary's refusal to execute the international arrest warrant against Putin if he enters Hungary, Zadic said at the end of March that Hungary had also ratified the Rome Statute and was therefore bound by it.