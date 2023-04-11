Putin Would Be Arrested If He Came to Austria, Says Minister Edtstadler

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: April 11, 2023; 23:32 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austrian Europe and Constitution Minister Karoline Edtstadler said in an interview that if Putin would come to Austria, the country would fulfill its international obligation by arresting the Russian President.

Europe and Constitution Minister Karoline Edtstadler Has Said that if Putin Would Come to Austria, the Country Would Arrest him. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter

Europe and Constitutional Affairs Minister Karoline Edtstadler announced in an interview with the German daily "Tagesspiegel" on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be arrested if he entered Austria. "Austria will fulfill its obligations under international law and criminal law," Edtstadler said. She had been a criminal judge in her civilian profession and the pronouncement and issuance of this international arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) meant "that if he were to enter Austrian soil, an arrest would have to be carried out," Edtstadler continued. The European Affairs Minister also reiterated that Austria is militarily neutral, but not politically neutral. "We are in solidarity with the people in Ukraine, we support them humanitarian and economically, but not when it comes to arms deliveries, as reported by Wiener Zeitung.

According to Vienna.at, the court, based in The Hague, Netherlands, had issued arrest warrants for Putin in March for war crimes in Ukraine. Investigators hold him responsible for the abduction of children from occupied Ukrainian to Russian territory. Justice Minister Alma Zadic welcomed the ICC's decision and assured Austria's support in the case. "As justice minister, I welcome the decision to issue an international arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin," Zadic said at the time.

As stated by Wiener Zeitung, now, the arrest warrant has mainly symbolic significance. After all, a trial against Putin seems out of the question. However, the international arrest warrant further restricts Putin's freedom of movement. As soon as he travels to a country that has ratified the court's basic treaty, he faces arrest. That is because all treaty signatories are obligated to execute the arrest warrants. In addition to Russia, the United States, and China do not recognize the court. In total, more than 120 states, including Austria, have ratified the Rome Statute.

