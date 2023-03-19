Justice Minister Zadic Welcomes the International Arrest Warrant against Putin

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:54 ♦ (Vindobona)

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an International arrest warrant against Russian president Vladimir Putin that Austrian Minister of Justice Alma Zadic has welcomed it.

Austrian Justice Minister Alma Zadic Has Supported the ICC's Decision for the International Arrest Warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin / Picture: © kremlin.ru

Justice Minister Alma Zadic supports the ICC arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. "As Minister of Justice, I welcome the decision to issue an international arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin," Zadic said in a statement today, according to ORF.

"Austria will continue to do all it can to help bring justice to the people of Ukraine," Zadic further assured, as reported by VOL. "This includes our continued support for the International Criminal Court in this case." The court, based in The Hague, Netherlands, had issued arrest warrants for Putin on Friday for war crimes in Ukraine. Investigators hold him responsible for the abduction of children from occupied Ukrainian to Russian territory.

According to ORF, at present, the arrest warrant has mainly symbolic significance. After all, a trial against Putin seems out of the question. However, the international arrest warrant further restricts Putin's freedom of movement. As soon as he travels to a country that has ratified the court's basic treaty, he faces arrest. That is because all treaty signatories are obligated to execute the arrest warrants. In addition to Russia, the United States, and China do not recognize the court. In total, more than 120 states, including Austria, have ratified the Rome Statute.

