Representation of the European Commission in Vienna Organized Event “Solidarity and Justice for Ukraine”
The European Commission organized the event "Solidarity and Justice for Ukraine" at the House of the EU in Vienna on the anniversary of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. It was attended by a large number of diplomatic, academic and political participants, who reaffirmed support for Ukraine at all levels and discussed ways to punish Russian atrocities.
Government officials, diplomats, legal experts, and journalists gathered at the House of the European Union at the invitation of EU Ambassador Martin Selmayr, exactly one year after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his unjustified and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine. All affirmed that Ukraine is supported at "all levels".
Among the prominent guests were Justice Minister Alma Zadić, Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Khymynets and Annika Markovic, ambassador of the current EU presidency country Sweden. Deputy Minister of Justice Iryna Mudra was present from Kyiv.
EU Ambassador Martin Selmayr stressed that the European Union was doing everything in its power to help Ukraine win the war sparked by Russia. Since the start of the war, EU economic, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine has amounted to 67 billion euros. It ranges from budget support to continue government functions and secure energy supplies, to the provision of essential military equipment, to extensive humanitarian and refugee assistance.
Far-reaching economic sanctions imposed by the EU and its international partners also ensure that Russia pays a heavy price for its aggression. "But it is also up to every single citizen and every single company to help dry up Putin's war chest by saving energy and continuously reducing gas imports from Russia," Selmayr added. "If we want peace on our continent, we must consequently become completely independent of Russian gas supplies as quickly as possible, as most EU member states already are."
Swedish Ambassador Annika Markovic underlined that Europe changed a year ago today. "In the 1980s and after, Europe moved in a positive direction and finally granted independence to the post-Soviet republics and their peoples. This is how I expected it to happen. We are all watching with growing horror and dismay the atrocities that the Ukrainian people are facing today. Ukraine is fighting for its freedom and democracy and our freedom and democracy. We are clearly on their side, and we will stay there."
Justice Minister Alma Zadić condemns Russia's actions
Austria's Justice Minister Alma Zadić, along with foreign representatives of western allies and countries blaming Russia for the war, expressed solidarity with Ukraine.
Als europäische Gemeinschaft stehen wir der Ukraine weiterhin entschlossen und solidarisch zur Seite.— Alma Zadic (@Alma_Zadic) February 24, 2023
Um die Täter dieser grausamen Verbrechen zur Rechenschaft zu ziehen, müssen wir bestehende Strafbarkeitslücken schließen. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/jIgLstagyt
"My message on today's anniversary of the Russian invasion is clear: we, as the European community, must continue to stand by Ukraine with determination and solidarity," said Minister Alma Zadić. As Zadić announced on Twitter, "As the European community, we remain resolute and stand by Ukraine in solidarity. To hold the perpetrators of these atrocious crimes to account, we must close the existing criminal liability gaps."
Ukraine Ambassador at the event
Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Khymynets said, "Since the first hours of Russia's war of annihilation, Ukrainians have never doubted that Russia's military goals will never come to fruition. Solidarity and support from our partners strengthen our confidence that the territorial integrity of the country will be restored and Russia will be condemned for its crimes under international law."
Khymynets also underscored the importance of Ukraine's EU candidate status, which it received in June 2022. He said it was a "historic event" that "encourages Ukrainians to further reforms and further achievements on the road to the EU."
Legal experts explore options
During the event, a distinguished panel explored the question of how the Russian ruling elite can be held criminally accountable for the numerous crimes committed in Ukraine, what steps are needed to make this happen, and what preparations should be made now.
Wolfgang Benedek of the University of Graz provided insights into his experience in preparing the first report on war crimes committed in Ukraine, to be published by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2022. Manfred Nowak, currently working at the Global Campus of Human Rights in Venice and elsewhere, explained the requirements that must be met to prosecute a person for the crime of aggression or for war crimes. Astrid Reisinger Coracini of the University of Vienna commented on international efforts to establish a special tribunal for the crime of aggression. The experts also explained how the special tribunal could cooperate with the International Criminal Court and the possibilities of prosecuting individuals at the top of the chain of command.
The EU and its Member States assured their full support to Ukraine in ensuring that those responsible for the terrible atrocities in Ukraine are brought to justice. The EU has taken several steps in this regard. In March 2022, all EU Member States, together with other partner countries, decided to coordinate their investigations - with the involvement of Eurojust - so that any subsequent judicial process can draw on sufficient information and evidence.
In addition, the EU is supporting the establishment of an International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression in Ukraine, based in The Hague. The goal is to efficiently prepare investigations into the crime of aggression against Ukraine and secure evidence for future trials. "Justice must follow solidarity. Capital crimes must not go unpunished," Selmayr stressed.