Diplomats in Vienna Express Solidarity with Ukraine

PeopleOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 09:50 ♦ (Vindobona)

The various and numerous embassies as well as foreign missions in Vienna expressed their solidarity with war-torn Ukraine on the anniversary of the Russian invasion. Especially the embassies that condemn Russia for the war, demand that Russia finally withdraws its troops from Ukraine.

The Russian war of aggression has been raging in Ukraine for a year, leaving only devastation and sorrow in its wake. / Picture: © OSCE/Kateryna Ryabiko

Above all, many Western embassies underlined their support for Ukraine defending itself against Russia and expressed their solidarity with the country in many smaller and larger campaigns. On the initiative of the European Commission Representation in Vienna, ambassadors, government representatives and legal experts in the EU House have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and discussed ways to punish Russian atrocities. The participants proclaimed, "Solidarity must be followed by justice."

As Vindobona.org reported, Austria also condemned Russia's war of Aggression against Ukraine. Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg held a speech at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) sharply condemning Russia and reassuring the ongoing support for Ukraine.

The U.S. is probably Ukraine's most important ally and has often pledged to support Ukraine as long as necessary. The same holds for the American Embassy in Vienna and its ambassador, Viktoria Kennedy.

Further, all western countries assured their allegiance to Ukraine and promised more military and humanitarian aid to support the Ukrainian efforts.

Staff at the British Embassy in Vienna observed a one-minute silence and encouraged people across the UK and Austria to participate in this moment of reflection.The British representation in Vienna also hoisted the flag of Ukraine.

The EU delegation in Vienna also expressed its solidarity with Ukraine on Twitter and condemned Russia for its breach of international law.

OSCE 2023 Chairman and Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, expressed his solidarity with Ukraine and assured that the OSCE will ensure access to justice for the victims of human rights violations in Ukraine and the crimes committed in this senseless aggression.

The importance of the OSCE in Vienna for resolving the conflict and for stepping up diplomatic efforts to ensure that this war does not degenerate any further was declared by all diplomatic missions. Everything will be done to punish Russia's misdeeds and force Russia to the negotiating table. Russia will have to answer for itself everywhere, including in the OSCE.

In addition to the diplomatic corps in Vienna, Vindobona.org reported that the Ukrainian diaspora in Austria has held large demonstrations in Vienna, as the first anniversary of the Russo-Ukraine War was marked. With about 8,000 participants, according to authorities, it was one of the largest rallies of the Ukrainian diaspora in Austria since the beginning of the war.

Many of Vienna's landmarks and embassy buildings were illuminated over the weekend in the Ukrainian national colors of yellow and blue. Including the Hofburg or the building of the U.S. Embassy in the Ninth District among others.

The Ukrainian ambassador in Vienna thanked his fellow diplomats and Austria for their support.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Schallenberg Condemns Russia and Shows Support for Ukraine in OSCE Speech (February 26)
8.000 People Were Demonstrating in Vienna on War Anniversary (February 26)
More than 40 Incidents at Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plants since the Beginning of the War (February 24)
Read More
Victoria Reggie Kennedy, Vasyl Khymynets, US Embassy Vienna, Ukraine, UK Embassy in Vienna, Russo-Ukrainian War, OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, EU European Union, Embassy of Ukraine in Vienna, EC European Commission, Delegation of the European Union to the International Organisations in Vienna, Bujar Osmani
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter