Diplomats in Vienna Express Solidarity with Ukraine
The various and numerous embassies as well as foreign missions in Vienna expressed their solidarity with war-torn Ukraine on the anniversary of the Russian invasion. Especially the embassies that condemn Russia for the war, demand that Russia finally withdraws its troops from Ukraine.
Above all, many Western embassies underlined their support for Ukraine defending itself against Russia and expressed their solidarity with the country in many smaller and larger campaigns. On the initiative of the European Commission Representation in Vienna, ambassadors, government representatives and legal experts in the EU House have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and discussed ways to punish Russian atrocities. The participants proclaimed, "Solidarity must be followed by justice."
Auf Initiative der @EUKommWien haben Botschafter, Regierungsvertreter & Rechtsexperten heute im Haus der EU die Unterstützung für die Ukraine bekräftigt & Wege zur Ahndung russischer Gräueltaten diskutiert.— EU-Kommission Wien (@EUKommWien) February 24, 2023
Auf Solidarität muss Gerechtigkeit folgen.
https://t.co/GHiwf4rjsg pic.twitter.com/l4dKWjTD6k
As Vindobona.org reported, Austria also condemned Russia's war of Aggression against Ukraine. Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg held a speech at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) sharply condemning Russia and reassuring the ongoing support for Ukraine.
The U.S. is probably Ukraine's most important ally and has often pledged to support Ukraine as long as necessary. The same holds for the American Embassy in Vienna and its ambassador, Viktoria Kennedy.
On this one-year anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion, the U.S. Embassy Vienna community continues to stand firmly in solidarity with Ukraine. #UnitedWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/ndcHJoOZBy— Ambassador Victoria Kennedy (@USAmbAustria) February 24, 2023
Further, all western countries assured their allegiance to Ukraine and promised more military and humanitarian aid to support the Ukrainian efforts.
Staff at the British Embassy Vienna will observe a one minute silence at 12pm Vienna time today. We are encouraging people across the UK and Austria to participate in this moment of reflection.#StandWithUkraine https://t.co/UxcElPjgMK— UK in Austria (@UKinAustria) February 24, 2023
Staff at the British Embassy in Vienna observed a one-minute silence and encouraged people across the UK and Austria to participate in this moment of reflection.The British representation in Vienna also hoisted the flag of Ukraine.
We #StandWithUkraine #SlavaUkraini #oneminutesilence pic.twitter.com/Jcme88BUgy— UK in Austria (@UKinAustria) February 24, 2023
The EU delegation in Vienna also expressed its solidarity with Ukraine on Twitter and condemned Russia for its breach of international law.
One year ago, history stood still— EU Delegation Vienna (@euunvie) February 24, 2023
Russia brutally invaded #Ukraine
365 days of unthinkable inhumanity
Today EU & its Member States continue to condemn Russia's unprovoked & unjustified military aggression against Ukraine
Listen to our messages https://t.co/pXEXJuLzIk
OSCE 2023 Chairman and Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, expressed his solidarity with Ukraine and assured that the OSCE will ensure access to justice for the victims of human rights violations in Ukraine and the crimes committed in this senseless aggression.
To the people of #Ukraine. You are not alone. #OSCE2023@DmytroKuleba pic.twitter.com/TUeqT3YvNf— Bujar Osmani (@Bujar_O) February 24, 2023Sponsored Content
The importance of the OSCE in Vienna for resolving the conflict and for stepping up diplomatic efforts to ensure that this war does not degenerate any further was declared by all diplomatic missions. Everything will be done to punish Russia's misdeeds and force Russia to the negotiating table. Russia will have to answer for itself everywhere, including in the OSCE.
Russia must immediately stop its war of aggression against #Ukraine— OSCE (@OSCE) February 24, 2023
Thousands have died. Millions have fled their homes. Whole cities have been razed.
This must end now, say OSCE leaders, marking one year since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.https://t.co/jiuqR2Cu8A
In addition to the diplomatic corps in Vienna, Vindobona.org reported that the Ukrainian diaspora in Austria has held large demonstrations in Vienna, as the first anniversary of the Russo-Ukraine War was marked. With about 8,000 participants, according to authorities, it was one of the largest rallies of the Ukrainian diaspora in Austria since the beginning of the war.
Many of Vienna's landmarks and embassy buildings were illuminated over the weekend in the Ukrainian national colors of yellow and blue. Including the Hofburg or the building of the U.S. Embassy in the Ninth District among others.
#StandWithUkraine— EU-Kommission Wien (@EUKommWien) February 25, 2022
Haus der Europäischen Union in Wien pic.twitter.com/8luNBiT5pd
One year ago, Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine.— U.S. Embassy Vienna (@usembvienna) February 24, 2023
But Putin underestimated the inexhaustible courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people.
Together with our allies and partners, we remain committed to ensuring Russia’s aggression remains a strategic failure. pic.twitter.com/I5o2vDP3o0
#Wien am 24.02.2023— Vasyl Khymynets (@VKhymynets) February 24, 2023
Österreich zeigt die Solidarität mit der Ukraine.
Danke#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/4eEmcpBtU2
The Ukrainian ambassador in Vienna thanked his fellow diplomats and Austria for their support.