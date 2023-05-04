OSCE Experts Present Findings on Child Abductions in Ukraine to Permanent Council
A recent report by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) demonstrates that practices that violate international humanitarian law have been used in the abduction of Ukrainian children to areas controlled by Russia, or even as far away as Russia itself. OSCE experts were tasked to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding possible violations of OSCE commitments and possible cases of war crimes.
The report was presented to the OSCE Permanent Council following the OSCE Moscow Mechanism mission of experts undertaken by Professor Veronika Bílková, Dr. Cecilie Hellestveit, and Dr. Elīna Šteinerte.
The experts from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe presented their findings on violations and abuses of international humanitarian and human rights law, war crimes, and crimes against humanity related to the forcible transfer and/or deportation of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation. "Some cases amount to serious violations of the Geneva Convention as well as war crimes," says the report, which was prepared by the experts.
The mission was established after 45 OSCE participating States invoked the Moscow Mechanism on March 30 to investigate possible contraventions of relevant OSCE commitments, human rights violations, and violations of international humanitarian and human rights law related to the forcible transfer of children in Ukraine's temporarily occupied or controlled territories to Russia.
The mission was tasked with consolidating and analyzing information on these incidents and providing recommendations to relevant accountability mechanisms, as well as national, regional, or international courts or tribunals with jurisdiction. The OSCE's Moscow Mechanism is agreed upon by all participating States and allows one or more States to request an expert mission to investigate a clearly defined question related to the human dimension.
For the three experts, Veronika Bílková, Cecilie Hellestveit, and Elina Šteinerte, there was no doubt that a large number of Ukrainian children had been taken to temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine or Russia since February 24, 2022. The reasons given for this were mostly security issues, adoption or placement in foster families, as well as stays in vacation camps.
Regardless of their placement, Ukrainian children would find themselves in a completely Russian environment, "including language, customs, and religion," the report says. In addition, these children are subjected to Russian information campaigns, which in many cases could be considered re-education, as well as military education.
The Russian Federation is also not taking active steps for the return of Ukrainian children and is also creating obstacles for families trying to get their children back, the experts stated. The latter contradicts the principles of the Geneva Conventions.