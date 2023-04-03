Russia Must Be Held Accountable for Its War Crimes, Says Schallenberg
Exactly one year after the liberation of Bucha, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has spoken in a video statement at the Bucha Summit in Kyiv, condemning the massacres committed by the Russian Army.
Exactly one year after the liberation of the Ukrainian city of Butsha, the "Bucha Summit on Holding Russia Accountable for Crimes in Ukraine" took place today, March 31, 2023, in Kyiv. Here, the international community commemorated the hundreds of civilian victims of the Russian attack on the Ukrainian city and discussed how Russia can be held accountable for the crimes. In his video statement, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg once again condemned the crimes in the strongest possible terms and stressed that there must be no impunity for the perpetrators of the brutal crimes or for the aggression. In this context, he pledged additional support for the International Criminal Court.
Bucha has gained a sad notoriety for the brutal crimes committed against the civilian population in and around the town. The city joins a long list of Ukrainian cities where heinous war crimes have been committed. For over 13 months now, Russia has been waging an illegal, unjustified, and unprovoked war against Ukraine in flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.
"The shocking extent of Russian crimes against the civilian population only came to light after the liberation of the city: Several mass graves were found in and around the town." Butscha has since been burned into our collective memory as the epitome of Russian war crimes," said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on the first anniversary of the city's liberation.
In his speech, he underlined his support for the establishment of a special tribunal on the crime of aggression. Austria is part of a core group of more than 33 states that support such a tribunal in order to be able to prosecute the aggression of the Russian War of Aggression as such. Furthermore, Austria supports the Moscow Mechanism of the OSCE and the Commission of Inquiry of the UN Human Rights Council. The other support for the International Criminal Court is 100,000 euros for the office of the Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan. This brings the total voluntary support to 300,000 euros, plus the secondment of an expert from the Ministry of Justice.