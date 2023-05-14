Challenges to Media Freedom in OSCE Region Linked to Larger Political and Social Contexts
During the presentation of her bi-annual report to the OSCE Permanent Council, Representative on Freedom of the Media (RFoM) Teresa Ribeiro stated that the current setbacks in media freedom in the OSCE region are not isolated incidents but are closely linked to the larger political and social contexts in which they occur.
The report states that recent declines in democracy have led to an increase in censorship and repression of independent media, with a global spike in the number of journalists and media workers being killed or imprisoned. Ribeiro acknowledged an erosion of democracy and a backsliding of human rights, accompanied by increasingly polarized societies, diminishing trust in democratic institutions, and the rise of extremist movements and populism. The report highlights the impact of war in Ukraine and growing authoritarianism on the situation. The spread of false narratives and hate speech online is also noted as a major concern, with proposals for increased regulation and control of information flows potentially restricting free speech online.
Ribeiro stressed that independent quality media is an essential pillar of democracy, holding power to account, promoting human rights, diversity, and equality, and enhancing social cohesion and peacebuilding. She urged the participating States to reaffirm their commitment to ensuring that media freedom is a fundamental prerequisite for the establishment of peaceful societies, fostering mutual understanding among nations and is an integral component of overall security.
The Representative also addressed the challenges posed by the unprecedented spread of false narratives, propaganda, and disinformation facilitated by digital technologies and their impact on our communities. She cautioned against regulatory proposals aimed at further controlling information flows and restricting free speech online, stressing the need to center the use of technologies that impact online information spaces on international human rights standards.
The situation seems to be worsening especially in Eastern Europe, particularly in Russia and Belarus, but there are also more cases of violence against journalists in Western Europe. Ribeiro intervened in cases of violence against journalists, including online violence, and verbal attacks, including by public figures, and on the issue of impunity in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Northern Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, and Türkiye.
Ribeiro urged the participating States to protect and enhance media freedom in the OSCE region, promote independent quality media, and foster an information space that serves the public interest. She emphasized that by providing reliable information, explanations, and analyses, the media enables a public debate and an informed and active citizenry. This facilitates free and independent elections and other forms of public participation and community engagement, including in decision-making processes, and contributes to peace and democracy.