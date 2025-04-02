French Ambassador Matthieu Peyraud Meets Sociologist Michel Wieviorka

The Jewish Film Festival Vienna, which took place from March 11 to 25, 2025 under the motto “Shalom Oida!”, presented around 50 current feature films, documentaries and short films. The focus was on the diversity of Judaism as well as the effects of increasing anti-Semitism worldwide and the war in the Middle East.

In his opening speech, Wieviorka emphasized the need to counteract anti-Semitism, especially among young people. He emphasized that anti-Zionism is not synonymous with anti-Semitism, but warned that the denial of Hamas' crimes or the rejection of Israel's existence often conceal anti-Semitic tendencies.

Ambassador Peyraud emphasized the importance of the culture of remembrance and passing on historical responsibility to the younger generation. The meeting took place a few weeks before the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Mauthausen concentration camp, which further emphasized the topicality and relevance of the topic.

In addition to film screenings, the Jewish Film Festival also offered panel discussions on topics such as “Diversity in Judaism” and “Jewish Life in Vienna”. These events aimed to raise awareness of the different facets of Jewish life and promote intercultural dialog The collaboration between diplomatic representatives and academics such as Peyraud and Wieviorka demonstrates a shared commitment to tackling anti-Semitism and keeping the memory of the past alive in order to promote a more tolerant and inclusive society.

French Embassy Vienna