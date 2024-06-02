Former French President François Hollande Signs the Golden Book of the City of Vienna

In his speech, Mayor Ludwig emphasized the significance of this gesture as a great honor and recognition for Vienna. “Many famous personalities have already immortalized themselves in the Golden Book,” said Ludwig, recalling that the former President of France, François Mitterrand, had also immortalized himself in this book. Ludwig highlighted the close historical and current relations between France and Austria and emphasized the many common concerns and interests. “The same also applies to the cities of Paris and Vienna, between which there is intensive cooperation,” Ludwig added.

Ein Beispiel für die gute Beziehung ist die gemeinsame Erklärung über den Kampf gegen Terrorismus anlässlich des Terroranschlages 2020 in Wien. Paris & Wien arbeiten bereits seit 2010 zu den Themen SmartCity, Stadtentwicklung, Gleichberechtigung &städtische Logistik eng zusammen. — Michael Ludwig (@BgmLudwig) May 29, 2024

The Mayor of Vienna praised Hollande's political work, which has found many imitators in Europe. In particular, he highlighted the Paris Climate Agreement and the legalization of same-sex marriage, which took place during Hollande's term of office.

Given the current global challenges, including the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, Ludwig emphasized the need for a strong Europe. He recalled that Hollande had played a key role in shaping the fortunes of the European Union for many years and warned of the dangers threatening Europe from within and without. “We must save the democratic model for future generations,” Ludwig appealed.

François Hollande thanked Mayor Ludwig for the warm welcome and the “great honor” of being able to sign the Golden Book. He praised Vienna as a “liveable and modern city” and recalled that he had learned a lot during his visits to Vienna as an advisor to Mitterrand, particularly about affordable housing. Vienna and Austria are regarded as role models when it comes to social partnership, Hollande added. He emphasized the many common ideas between France and Austria as well as between Paris and Vienna and praised Vienna's role as a “peaceful place of dialogue”. The two countries are working closely together on the war in Ukraine, said Hollande. In conclusion, he called for “Europe's values to be defended by all means”.

Personal details

François Hollande was born in Rouen, France, in 1954. He studied at the HEC business school and the IEP Institute for Political Studies in Paris and joined the Socialist Party in 1979, where he was president from 1997 to 2008. In May 2012, he was elected the seventh President of the Fifth French Republic. During his presidency, he focused on a stronger redistribution policy and more social justice. His major achievements include the legalization of same-sex marriage and prudent crisis management following the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015 and Nice in 2016.

