Franco-Armenian Concert in Vienna in Honor of Charles Aznavour

Charles Aznavour was born in Paris on May 22, 1924, the son of Armenian immigrants. His parents fled their homeland to France after the Armenian genocide in 1915. Aznavour's career began early and he quickly became one of the most influential voices in French chanson. With songs such as "La Bohème", "She" and "Emmenez-moi", he captured the hearts of millions of people worldwide. His music often dealt with love, loss, and the lives of outsiders, with his own identity as an Armenian and his experiences as an immigrant child playing a central role.

Under the direction of Wolfgang Sturm, some of Vienna's most prominent artists gathered to tell the poignant and inspiring story of Aznavour's life. Béla Korény, an Austro-Hungarian pianist and composer, hosted the evening and guided the audience through the most important stages of the great chansonnier's life with anecdotes and questions. The Armenian mezzo-soprano Stella Grigoryan and the well-known Austrian actor Karl Markovics presented some of Aznavour's best-known songs in French, German, and English, underlining the internationality and profound influence of his music.

On 22 May, at Vienna Akzent Theater, under high patronage of& Embassies, we celebrated 100th anniversary of #CharlesAznavour as the symbol of deep friendship btwn #Armenia & #France. Unforgettable performances by Stella Grigoryan, Karl Markovics, Bela Koreni & Orchestra. pic.twitter.com/6Bt4dGOGK4 — Embassy of Armenia to Austria/Slovakia (@ARMEmbVienna) May 23, 2024

The concert was followed by a reception at the French Embassy, where the French Chargé d'Affaires a.i., Frédéric Joureau, and the Armenian Ambassador to Austria, Armen Papikyan, gave speeches. They emphasized the deep cultural and diplomatic ties between France and Armenia, which will celebrate their 32nd anniversary in 2024.

In his speech, Joureau emphasized the importance of Charles Aznavour as a symbolic figure for artists with a migrant background who have shaped French chanson. He recalled how Aznavour built bridges between different cultures through his music and his personality and was known as a defender of Francophonie and human rights. Joureau also paid tribute to the spirit of resistance of Aznavour and his family, who were involved in the French Resistance against the National Socialists.

In his speech, Ambassador Papikyan emphasized the symbolic nature of the joint celebrations of the Armenian and French embassies in Aznavour's honor. He explained that Aznavour was not only a musical legend but also embodied the deep friendship and cultural ties between Armenia and France. This friendship is reflected in the joint efforts of both nations to preserve the memory of Aznavour and his contributions to music and culture.

The event attracted numerous guests, including Austrian officials, ambassadors from various countries, cultural and public figures, and members of the Armenian and French communities in Austria. They all came together to celebrate the life and work of a man who has left an unforgettable mark through his art.

The evening dedicated to Charles Aznavour once again demonstrated the cultural and friendly ties between Armenia and France and honored the extraordinary legacy of a great artist. His music and his story continue to be an inspiration to many and a testimony to the power of art to build bridges between people and cultures.

French Embassy in Vienna

Embassy of Armenia to Austria