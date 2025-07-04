Sponsored Content
Order of Malta Explains the Necessity of Diplomacy in the Service of Humanity
The Sovereign Order of Malta, the world's oldest Catholic lay order, reaffirmed its pivotal role in global humanitarian aid through diplomatic channels at a reception in Vienna. Sebastian Schoenaich-Carolath, Ambassador of the Order of Malta to the Republic of Austria, emphasized the importance of the Order's unique position as a subject of international law in enabling sustainable development and emergency aid in crisis areas.
H.E. DI Sebastian Prince von Schoenaich-Carolath (l.) is the Ambassador of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta to the Republic of Austria. / Picture: © Malteserorden/Nicusor Floroaica
At the traditional diplomatic reception at the St. Johanns Club in Vienna, hosted by H.E. DI Sebastian Prince of Schoenaich-Carolath, the ambassador emphasized the growing relevance of the Order's diplomatic efforts in light of the escalating global situation. Numerous representatives of the diplomatic corps, high-ranking figures from the Church, politics, the military, and civil…
or Log In
Fast News Search