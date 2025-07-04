Order of Malta Explains the Necessity of Diplomacy in the Service of Humanity

H.E. DI Sebastian Prince von Schoenaich-Carolath (l.) is the Ambassador of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta to the Republic of Austria. / Picture: © Malteserorden/Nicusor Floroaica

At the traditional diplomatic reception at the St. Johanns Club in Vienna, hosted by H.E. DI Sebastian Prince of Schoenaich-Carolath, the ambassador emphasized the growing relevance of the Order's diplomatic efforts in light of the escalating global situation. Numerous representatives of the diplomatic corps, high-ranking figures from the Church, politics, the military, and civil…