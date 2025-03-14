Austrian Bishops' Conference Meets in Hungary for the First Time Without Cardinal Schönborn

For the first time, the Spring Plenary Assembly of the Austrian Bishops' Conference will be held in the Hungarian Benedictine Archabbey of Pannonhalma. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Civertan Grafikai Stúdió / CC BY-SA 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/deed.en)

The Spring Plenary Assembly of the Austrian Bishops' Conference will take place for the first time in the Hungarian Benedictine Archabbey of Pannonhalma from March 17 to 20, 2025. This meeting marks a turning point, as Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, who retired in January 2025, will no longer be present. He will be replaced by the Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Vienna, Josef Grünwidl. Another new member of the Bishops' Conference is the newly appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Graz, Johannes Freitag.

A central topic of the consultations is the continuation of the synodal process in Austria. The current social and ecclesiastical situation will also be discussed, especially after the formation of the new government. Peter Schipka, Secretary General of the Austrian Bishops' Conference, explained this to Kathpress.

Before the conference begins, the Austrian bishops will meet with the chairman of the Hungarian Bishops' Conference, Bishop András Veres, in Győr on Monday afternoon. Talks are also planned in Pannonhalma with Archabbot Cirill Hortobágyi, who is a member of the Hungarian Bishops' Conference as a territorial abbot.

A liturgical highlight of the plenary assembly is the festive mass on Wednesday, March 19, at 6 p.m. in the monastery church of the Archabbey. The diocesan bishop of Gurk, Josef Marketz, will preside and preach at the celebration. Archbishop Franz Lackner will present the results of the conference at a press conference on Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. in Vienna at “Club Stephansplatz 4”.

Historical conference venue with ecumenical significance

The Archabbey of Pannonhalma, named after St. Martin of Tours, looks back on over 1,000 years of history and has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1996. It is a central location for church and spiritual life in Hungary and has established itself as an important place for ecumenical dialog in recent decades.

In 1996, Pope John Paul II visited the Benedictines of Pannonhalma and encouraged them to play a mediating role between Western and Eastern Christianity. Since then, guests have included the Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I and high-ranking representatives of the Russian Orthodox and Coptic churches.

Unclear successor to Cardinal Schönborn

With the resignation of Cardinal Schönborn, the appointment of a new Archbishop of Vienna is pending. Josef Grünwidl will take over the leadership of the archdiocese as Apostolic Administrator until the Pope's decision. Schönborn, who has been Archbishop of Vienna since 1995 and was appointed Cardinal in 1998, had already offered his resignation in 2019, but this was not accepted until January 2025. According to church circles, the appointment of a successor for Schönborn could still be delayed. There are currently no signs that the Vatican will make a decision soon. It therefore remains unclear who will head the Archdiocese of Vienna in the future.

Kathpress