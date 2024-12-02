Islamic Religious Community in Austria on the Future of Imam Training

IGGÖ President Ümit Vural (r.) and the Grand Mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dr. Husein Kavazović (l.), at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding. / Picture: © IGGÖ / Taha Babadostu

The conference, which brought together experts from Austria and abroad, dealt with central questions of imam training: What skills do imams need in an increasingly diverse society? How can training be designed that both meets the spiritual needs of Muslim communities and contributes to integration into mainstream society? And how can religious leaders actively contribute to the promotion of social peace?

Imams as central actors of social change

Ümit Vural, President of the IGGÖ, opened the conference with a speech in which he emphasized the central role of imams in Austrian society. “Imams and chaplains not only contribute to spiritual guidance but also build bridges between Muslim communities and mainstream society. Their responsibility extends far beyond performing religious rituals. They must act as counselors, mediators, and role models in a complex and dynamic society.”

Vural emphasized that the planned training must build “bridges between tradition and modernity.” A contemporary education must not only impart sound religious knowledge but also include social, cultural, and political skills. This is essential to meeting the challenges of a diverse society and strengthening the principles of the “Austrian way” of Islam—“unity in diversity” and “strength in cohesion.”

International perspectives and cooperation

The symposium attracted numerous prominent speakers, including Dr. Husein Kavazović, the Grand Mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina. In his welcoming address, Kavazović emphasized the importance of international cooperation in theological education and training. “Interreligious dialog and cooperation between European Muslim communities are more important today than ever. Only by working together can we strengthen social peace and find common solutions to the challenges of our time,” he explained.

During his visit, Kavazović and Vural signed a “Memorandum of Understanding”, which consolidates the cooperation between the IGGÖ and the Islamic Community in Bosnia and Herzegovina. This agreement focuses on the joint development of theological training programs, the exchange of best practice approaches, and the promotion of pastoral care. “This memorandum is a groundbreaking step that deepens our relations and opens up new perspectives for cooperation,” says Vural.

Diversity of topics: women, youth, and interreligious dialog

The discussions focused on topics that go far beyond traditional imam training. International experts shed light on historical and current developments to offer a comprehensive perspective on the role of religious leaders. The focus was on the following topics, among others:

The role of women in Islamic knowledge transfer: women are playing an increasingly central role in theological education and pastoral care. How can training programs be designed to promote and strengthen their contributions?

The needs of Muslim youth: Young people are often caught between tradition and modernity. What role can imams play in providing guidance and promoting intercultural dialog?

Interreligious coexistence: Imams are important players in interfaith dialog. How can they help to break down prejudices and promote mutual understanding?

The conference clearly showed that the work of imams today goes far beyond the mere practice of religion. They are often contact persons for social and family problems, mediators in intercultural conflicts, and advisors in complex life situations. In order to perform these tasks successfully, they need not only theological knowledge but also skills in psychology, social work, and intercultural communication.

Austria's model in the international spotlight: the IGGÖ's appearance in Abu Dhabi

Another example of the IGGÖ's international positioning was President Ümit Vural's participation in the “1st Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue Forum” in Abu Dhabi, which took place from November 13 to 15, 2024. Together with other leading representatives of various religious communities and civil society organizations, Vural presented the IGGÖ's approaches to interreligious dialogue.

In his speech, Vural emphasized the key role of dialogue for social peace: “Austria serves as a role model for how respectful interreligious exchange can reduce tensions and promote a stable society.” The President emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between religious communities, state institutions, and civil society organizations in order to ensure long-term peace.

The experiences and best-practice examples from Austria met with great interest in Abu Dhabi. Vural presented specific IGGÖ initiatives that show how integration and dialog can be actively promoted. The exchange with international partners at the forum made it clear that Austria is recognized worldwide as a model for interreligious dialogue.

Challenges and visions for the future

A recurring theme of the discussions was the diversity of Muslim communities in Austria. With countries of origin and cultures from all over the world, these communities have different expectations of their religious leaders. “Imams must preserve religious identity and at the same time build bridges to mainstream society. This dual responsibility makes sound training all the more important,” explained one participant in the discussion.

President Vural emphasized that with this initiative, the IGGÖ is not only responding to the needs of Muslim communities but also making an important contribution to social peace in Austria. “Well-founded imam training not only strengthens the Muslim community but also cohesion in our society. It is a key to a future in which diversity is perceived as a strength.”

A step towards a common future

With this symposium, the IGGÖ has provided an important impetus for the future of imam training in Austria. It shows that sound training not only contributes to the spiritual strengthening of the Muslim community but also to the promotion of social cohesion. With a clear vision, international support, and an emphasis on interreligious dialog, the IGGÖ is well on the way to creating a forward-looking model for integration and dialog.

IGGÖ