IGGÖ Supports Demands for the Fight Against Racist Attacks on Muslims
The Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGÖ) confirms the established link between the reported cases and certain political events. Against this background, the IGGÖ supports the demands of the Documentation Center to the Austrian Federal Government to develop and implement the National Action Plan against Racism, which has already been announced in the government program 2019, as soon as possible.
In the Brunnenpassage, Vienna, Rumeysa Dür-Kwieder, Ümmü Selime Türe, and Dunia Khalil, representatives of the Documentation Center Islamophobia and Anti-Muslim Racism (Dokustelle Austria), present the eighth Anti-Muslim Racism Report. Dokustelle Austria is also pleased to welcome Ojeaku Nwabuzo, Co-Director of the European Network Against Racism (ENAR), to the panel.
In the focus of its work in the years 2022/2023, the Documentation Center places a special emphasis on community work and counseling. Here, increased resources will be made available to support individuals, communities, associations, and mosques throughout Austria who are affected by anti-Muslim racism. Through these measures, increased cases of anti-Muslim racism have already been registered in the various provinces in 2022. It is important to note that women, especially within patriarchal structures and dominant male power relations, are more affected by structural violence. Anti-Muslim racism often overlaps with other forms of violence and oppression, resulting in people being affected by multiple discrimination.
In 2022, the Documentation Center Islamophobia & Anti-Muslim Racism registered a total of 1,324 cases of racist attacks against Muslims and people who are considered Muslim. However, experts assume that the actual number of unreported cases is significantly higher.
The Documentation Center notes a connection between the reported cases and certain political events. This observation is also confirmed by Ümit Vural, "We observe an increase in attacks on our mosques and a flood of hate and threatening messages, whenever negative Islam narratives dominate the socio-political debate."
For this reason, the IGGÖ supports the demands of the Documentation Center to the federal government to immediately develop and implement the National Action Plan against Racism, which has already been announced in the government program 2019. Vural emphasizes, "Politicians are called upon to speak out clearly against all forms of racist discrimination."
Anti-Muslim racism forms the breeding ground for extremist ideologies. It is of great importance to take young people with experiences of racism and exclusion in particular seriously. Therefore, the expansion and financial support of counseling and support structures for victims of racist violence are essential to prevent extremism. The IGGÖ will continue to fight together with the Muslim communities for the protection of the rights of Austrian Muslims and the preservation of their dignity as citizens of this country.
The Austrian federal government has not yet issued a clear statement on the demands of the IGGÖ and the Documentation Center Islamophobia & Anti-Muslim Racism. However, it is emphasized that the issue of racism and Islamophobia is taken seriously and that measures must be taken to combat such attacks. It remains to be seen whether the government will actively implement the already announced National Action Plan against Racism.
Concerning the problem of the shift to the right within Austria in recent years, it is important to note that there have been racist controversies and scandals in the past, including within the government. These incidents have weakened trust in the government and demonstrate the need to firmly counter extremist influences. A clear distancing from racist tendencies and consistent prosecution of racism is of great importance to ensure an inclusive and just society.
Islamic Religious Community in Austria