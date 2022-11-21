Austrian President Van der Bellen Meeting with Iran Experts

Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen met with experts today at noon for an exchange on the current situation in Iran. Afterward, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen spoke about the situation in Iran in a video statement.

Alexander Van der Bellen received Solmaz Khorsand, Jaleh Lackner-Gohari, Shiva Badihi, and Rojin Sharafi at the Hofburg in Vienna. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits/HBF

The meeting with Solmaz Khorsand, Jaleh Lackner-Gohari, Shiva Badihi and Rojin Sharafi took place at the "Human Rights Square" in Vienna. This special place is a conscious sign of solidarity with the protest movement in Iran.

