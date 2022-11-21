Austrian President Van der Bellen Meeting with Iran Experts

Alexander Van der Bellen received Solmaz Khorsand, Jaleh Lackner-Gohari, Shiva Badihi, and Rojin Sharafi at the Hofburg in Vienna. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits/HBF

The meeting with Solmaz Khorsand, Jaleh Lackner-Gohari, Shiva Badihi and Rojin Sharafi took place at the "Human Rights Square" in Vienna. This special place is a conscious sign of solidarity with the protest movement in Iran.

The protests in Iran 2022 are nationwide protests against the authoritarian government of the state. They were triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in…