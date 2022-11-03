Delegation of Iranian Nuclear Negotiators Will Arrive in Vienna

According to Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, an Iranian delegation will be sent to Vienna in the coming days to begin talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). It is hoped that "the remaining problems can be resolved based on the agreements reached in recent days," Iran's foreign minister said.

Amir-Abdollahian also stressed he would speak with EU foreign affairs envoy Josep Borrell to discuss efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement with Tehran that was reached with world powers.

Within the agreement itself, several voices (including those of Germany, China, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, and the United States, which participated indirectly after its unilateral exit in 2018) have expressed displeasure with the prospect of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) being reactivated for various reasons.

As a result of the regime's repression of demonstrators over Mahsa Amini's death, and Persian weapons being shipped to Russian troops during the Ukrainian war, relations between Iran and the other powers have even strained more.

Consequently, the efforts to resume the 2015 agreement seem to have stalled once again, as reported by Vindobona.org. A key sticking point, according to officials, is Iran's demand that the IAEA stop investigating uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

In addition to the problems surrounding the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which the Americans have listed as a terrorist organization, as Vindobona.org reported, there is a new geopolitical problem in the negotiations. While a few months ago Russia and Iran were still trying to learn from each other how to circumvent Western sanctions, as reported by Vindobona.org, with Iran's arms deliveries to Russia the war in Ukraine is now officially on the negotiating table between Iran and the remaining JCPOA partners.

For its part, the U.S. has said that the nuclear agreement is not among the White House's priorities. Washington's special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, stated one "would not focus on something inert when many other things are going on," the U.S. official said, referring to Tehran's entry into a "European war" by sending drones as well as the protests the country has faced for nearly seven weeks. The White House has become increasingly pessimistic about reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement but has stopped short of declaring the deal dead.

