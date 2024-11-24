Austria's Commitment to Freedom of Religion and Belief: From Red Wednesday to International Alliances

The Austrian MFA promotes intercultural and interreligious dialog, presents the Intercultural Achievement Award, supports international alliances and actively advocates the protection of freedom of religion and belief in the UN and the EU. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gugerell / CC0

One of Austria's central initiatives in the area of freedom of religion and belief is the establishment of intercultural and interreligious dialogs with international partners. In cooperation with Indonesia, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates, platforms have been created in recent years that bring together representatives from academia, religious communities, civil society, and the state. These forums serve to develop approaches and measures to promote freedom of religion and belief and to protect the rights of religious minorities.

These dialogues show that international cooperation is key to promoting the peaceful coexistence of different cultures and religions. Especially at a time when religious intolerance and discrimination are on the rise, such partnerships provide a basis for mutual understanding and respect.

Intercultural Achievement Award: recognition of outstanding projects

Another example of Austria's commitment is the Intercultural Achievement Award (IAA), which the Foreign Ministry has presented annually since 2014. This prize is awarded to organizations and projects that promote intercultural dialogue and tolerance. In 2024, a new award category was introduced in cooperation with the Federal Chancellery: International Religious Freedom.

The prize went to the Austrian organization Initiative Christlicher Orient (Christian Orient), which has been working for years to protect and support Christians in the Middle East. The organization not only provides humanitarian aid in crisis areas but also carries out important educational work on the situation of persecuted Christians. The commitment of this initiative reflects the core of Austrian foreign policy in the area of freedom of religion and belief.

International alliances for religious freedom

Austria is a founding member of the International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance, which was launched in Washington in 2020. This alliance is committed to the protection of religious freedom worldwide and brings together governments, international organizations, and civil society actors. In autumn 2023, Austria took over the chairmanship of the working group for interreligious dialog within the Alliance. The aim of this working group is to identify governmental and civil society approaches that promote the peaceful coexistence of different religions.

Austria is also actively involved in the UN, particularly in the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council. It supports the mandate of the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, Prof. Nazila Ghanea, and advocates resolutions that emphasize the importance of religious freedom. Within the framework of the European Union, Austria promotes the implementation of the EU Guidelines on the Promotion of Freedom of Religion or Belief and works closely with the EU Special Representative Frans van Daele.

National measures to strengthen religious freedom

The promotion of freedom of religion or belief is also a priority at the national level. The Federal Chancellery published its first report in 2024, which emphasizes the importance of religious freedom as a human right and addresses existing challenges. The report contains recommendations for improving the protection of religious minorities and promoting a respectful approach to religious diversity.

In Austria, there are numerous civil society initiatives that work closely with government agencies to promote religious tolerance. Projects such as the “Dialogue of Religions” or cooperation with educational institutions help to break down prejudices and raise awareness of the importance of religious freedom.

Looking to the future

The challenges in the area of freedom of religion and belief remain great. According to recent reports by human rights organizations, around 360 million Christians worldwide are affected by persecution - a number that has risen steadily in recent years. Other religious minorities, such as Muslims, Jews, Bahá'ís, and Yazidis, also face discrimination and violence.

Austria's commitment in this area demonstrates the importance of international cooperation, political determination, and civil society involvement in promoting freedom of religion and belief. Through initiatives such as the Intercultural Achievement Award, participation in international alliances, and support for human rights organizations, Austria is helping to protect the rights of religious communities and enable peaceful coexistence.

This commitment will be visible on “Red Wednesday” 2024: the buildings illuminated in red and the numerous events in Austria and around the world will send a strong signal - for solidarity with the victims of religious persecution and for a future in which religious freedom remains a universal human right.

Austrian MFA

Church in Need