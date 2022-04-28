How the European Union Is Providing Humanitarian Help to Ukraine

In Ukraine, the war has been raging for about two months now. The situation for people in Ukraine is miserable and the constant fighting makes normal life impossible. The European Union also provides humanitarian support to Ukraine. Read more about the EU's humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The European Union also provides humanitarian support to Ukraine. / Picture: © Lukasz Kobus/European Union, 2022

The war in Ukraine has been going on for more than two months now. The Russian invasion plunged the country into chaos. The fighting makes normal life impossible and a humanitarian catastrophe is looming.

The whole world, especially the West, is trying and striving to provide humanitarian assistance to the country and prevent a humanitarian tragedy. The EU supports the country with many humanitarian supplies and money. There are also attempts to provide assistance to the arriving Ukrainian refugees in the member states of the European Union.…

