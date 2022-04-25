Sponsored Content
Women Refugees From Ukraine Particularly At Risk
The war in Ukraine is already in its ninth week. The Russian invasion caused many people to leave the country, especially women and children. These groups are particularly vulnerable to exploitation by criminal structures and others with malicious intentions.
Women refugees are especially at risk. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Pakkin Leung, CC BY 4.0
The Russian war of aggression on Ukraine brought the country into chaos. Large-scale fighting still encompassed the capital Kyiv until a few weeks ago. Many people, especially women and children, were forced to leave the country. For many refugees from Ukraine, there is an unclear future. Even if they have left the country, the future is not safe and holds many dangers. Especially women are at risk of violence and criminal exploitation.
As reported by Vindobona.org, the UN estimates that 5 million people fled Ukraine and another 7 million are internally displaced. According to the UN, another 13 million are believed to be in the hardest-hit areas, where many are unable to move and it is difficult for them to reach safe areas. …
