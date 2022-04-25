Sponsored Content
Ukraine: IOM and the Austrian Ministry of the Interior Launch Joint Project for War-Displaced Persons
A joint project of the International Organization for Migration and the Austrian Ministry of the Interior, aims to help Ukrainian protection seekers with numerous assistance offers. The project will run with 400,000 euros until the end of February and can be extended if necessary.
Latest figures put the number of displaced Ukrainians at 5.2 million. / Picture: © © Alissa Everett 2022
Joint project between BMI and IOM
In view of the enormous humanitarian crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Austrian Ministry of the Interior (BMI) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) want to launch a joint project to provide aid to war-displaced persons from Ukraine, especially women and children. The long-standing partners plan to jointly invest 400,000 euros by the end of August to help the suffering people. …
