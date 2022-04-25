Ukraine: IOM and the Austrian Ministry of the Interior Launch Joint Project for War-Displaced Persons

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:06 ♦ (Vindobona)

A joint project of the International Organization for Migration and the Austrian Ministry of the Interior, aims to help Ukrainian protection seekers with numerous assistance offers. The project will run with 400,000 euros until the end of February and can be extended if necessary.

Latest figures put the number of displaced Ukrainians at 5.2 million. / Picture: © © Alissa Everett 2022

Joint project between BMI and IOM

In view of the enormous humanitarian crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Austrian Ministry of the Interior (BMI) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) want to launch a joint project to provide aid to war-displaced persons from Ukraine, especially women and children. The long-standing partners plan to jointly invest 400,000 euros by the end of August to help the suffering people. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
War Crimes in Ukraine: Austria Supports International Criminal Court (April 22)
UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Urged the Security Council to Stop the War in Ukraine (April 21)
Refugee Crisis in Poland: European Parliament Presidents Visit Refugee Reception Center in Poland (April 21)
Read More
UNHCR United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Russo-Ukrainian War, Russia, Refugees, Gerhard Karner, IOM International Organization for Migration, BMI - Ministry of the Interior - Bundesministerium fuer Inneres, Ukraine
Featured
How the Ukrainian Humanitarian Crisis Affects Life in Vienna
See latest Vindobona Newsletter