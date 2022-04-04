How the Austrian Development Agency Assists in Post-Soviet Conflicts in the South Caucasus
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the South Caucasus states of Armenia and Georgia have been searching for a new political and social identity. The trend goes in the direction of Europe. The EU and Austria are standing by with support.
The South Caucasus states lies under the belly of Russia. Armenia and Georgia lie at the interface between Europe and Asia. The states want to move closer to European standards and structures and intensify relations with EU member states. At the same time, the region is strongly traditional and has suffered from unresolved conflicts since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
For Russia this region is still important and lies in its immediate neighborhood. Russian influence is strongly present there. Nevertheless, the two countries Armenia and Georgia are rather oriented toward the West.
But the South Caucasus is also strategically important for many other states. Turkey and the European Union are close by and want to strengthen their influence. …
or Log In