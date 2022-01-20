Sponsored Content
Kazakh Foreign Minister in Vienna Promises Investigation into the Unrest
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Muchtar Tileuberdi met with Foreign Minister Schallenberg in Vienna, and the pair discussed the recent protests and violence in Kazakhstan. Read more about their discussion, and watch their joint press conference.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Muchtar Tileuberdi (left) and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (right) at a joint press conference in Vienna. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / YouTube Screenshot
Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of the Central Asian Republic of Kazakhstan, Muchtar Tileuberdi, met with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna, and the two held a joint press conference focusing on the recent unrest in Kazakhstan. …
