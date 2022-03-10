Sponsored Content
Austrian Minister for Europe for Reassessment of EU Defense and Security Architecture
Sponsored Content
At a meeting of the EU General Affairs Council in France, the Austrian Minister for Europe, Karoline Edtstadler, called for a reassessment of the EU Defense and Security Architecture. Read what Minister Edtstadler said about this and Ukrainian accession to the EU.
Austrian Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler: "We have to reassess the security and defense architecture of the European Union, we have to see that we get out of dependencies–be it on natural gas or other vital things." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Belchers Albert, CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
Austrian Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler recently attended the Informal General Affairs Council in Arles, France.
“The Council of European Affairs Ministers here in Arles is overshadowed by the Ukraine crisis. In particular, the shelling of the nuclear power plant is something that causes us great concern. According to the assessment of the experts, we can say that at the moment there is no threat to Austria, but this must now be reassessed every day,” said Edtstadler in Arles. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
War in Ukraine: Athens Seeks Talks in Vienna (Yesterday)
Sponsored Content
Read More