First Microsoft Cloud Data Center in Austria

Microsoft has announced the establishment of Austria's first ever data center region. Chancellor Kurz says that this "represents a decisive competitive advantage" and thanks Microsoft for the commitment to Austrian companies and their employees.

Federal Minister Schramböck, Chancellor Kurz, General Manager of Microsoft Austria Ritz, and President of Microsoft Smith (from left to right) announce Austria's first data center region. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

Microsoft announced a major commitment to foster innovation and growth in Austria - most notably the planned establishment of the country's first data center region.

The new region will offer start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), businesses and the public sector in Austria the power of globally highly available, reliable and trusted Microsoft cloud solutions.

The company also announced a new …

