European Ministers Sign EU Cloud Declaration
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:45 ♦ (Vindobona)
At the Informal Council of EU Minister for Telecommunication and Digitalization the future of the EU with regard to security, exchange and use of data was discussed. Austrian Minister Schramböck is delighted about the progress made and the signing of the EU Cloud Declaration that should enable an even better exchange of data among member states.
Federal Minister for Digital Affairs Schramböck is pleased with the signing of the EU Cloud Declaration. / Picture: © BMDW Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs / ABA Austrian Business Agency,
The Informal Council of EU Ministers responsible for Telecommunications and Digitalization, chaired by the German Minister of Economics, Peter Altmaier, was held as a virtual meeting.
The talks focused on data security, secure data exchange and data use, and the creation of a sovereign EU data infrastructure.
A flexible legal framework for artificial intelligence was also discussed. There was also a broad debate on how to make the European internal market fit for e-commerce. …
