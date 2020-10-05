Sponsored Content
Digital Days 2020 Reached Over 1,100 Registered Users
Sponsored Content
The Digital Days 2020 hosted by the City of Vienna as a hybrid event have welcomed over 1,100 users with more than 4,000 views in total. Digitalization in every business sector was discussed among politicians and experts from the business world.
Unlike last year, this year's Digital Days were held as a hybrid event, which could be attended virtually and in person. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / PID / David Bohmann
For the first time, the Digital Days took place as an online conference due to current circumstances. More than 1,000 participants attended the digital exhibition of the City of Vienna and the Vienna Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry.
Once again this year, the Digital Days were organized by Urban Innovation Vienna, a company of Wien Holding.
"For Vienna to become the digitalization capital of Europe, we need events …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
EU eGovernment Benchmark 2020: Austria in Top 3 (September 24)
Digital Days 2020 on the "Digital Capital of the People" (September 14)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content