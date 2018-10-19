Kurz: "It was great to meet Bill Gates in Brussels. He is a source of inspiration for many through his entrepreneurial success and the impressive work." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

"It was great to meet Bill Gates in Brussels. He is a source of inspiration for many through his entrepreneurial success and the impressive work done by the Gates Foundation, among others in Africa," writes Kurz on his Twitter blog.

Climate change: European Commission and Bill Gates-led Breakthrough Energy launch €100 million clean energy investment fund

Bill Gates, who is also Chairman of Breakthrough Energy, signed a Memorandum of Understanding between Breakthrough Energy and the European Commission.

Breakthrough Energy is creating a pilot fund that will invest €100 million in European companies working to stop climate change.

Gates said: “We need new technologies to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Europe has demonstrated valuable leadership by making impressive investments in R&D. The scientists and entrepreneurs who are developing innovations to address climate change need capital to build companies that can deliver those innovations to the global market. Breakthrough Energy Europe is designed to provide that capital.”

Breakthrough Energy Europe (BEE) is a joint investment fund with the European Commission to help innovative European companies develop and bring radically new clean energy technologies to the market.

With this initiative, the Commission takes action to continue in the fight against climate change and to deliver on the Paris Agreement, giving a strong signal to capital markets and investors that the global transition to a modern and clean economy is here to stay.

Breakthrough Energy Europe links public funding with long-term risk capital so that clean energy research and innovation can be brought to market faster and more efficiently. With a capitalisation of €100 million, the fund will focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting energy efficiency in the areas of electricity, transport, agriculture, manufacturing, and buildings. It isa pilot project that can serve as a model for similar initiatives in other thematic areas.

I’m in Brussels this week to sign an agreement between Breakthrough Energy and the @EU_Commission. We’re creating a pilot fund that will invest €100 million in European companies working to stop climate change. https://t.co/3PrAa4Wsky — Bill Gates (@BillGates) October 18, 2018

Breakthrough Energy Europe is expected to be operational in 2019. Half of the equity will come from Breakthrough Energy and the other half from InnovFin – risk-sharing financial instruments funded through Horizon 2020, the EU's current research and innovation programme.