Eurovision Song Contest 2026: Vienna Prepares, Economy Benefits

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will be held in Vienna, Austria, at the Wiener Stadthalle, with the final scheduled for May 16, 2026. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bildagentur Zolles [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)]

The projected event costs of €36 million, €5 million of which will be covered by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), are therefore expected to be exceeded. The event, which is being held in Vienna for the third time after 1967 and 2015, is expected to attract around 88,000 additional visitors to the city. These tourists alone are expected to generate additional revenue of around…