Vienna Humanities Festival 2025: In Search of Humanity in a World in Upheaval

The 8th Vienna Humanities Festival 2025 addresses the pressing issues of our time under the motto “ON EDGE / UNBEHAGEN” (ON EDGE / DISCOMFORT). / Picture: © Vindobona.org / Birgit Adelsberger

The world seems to be falling apart. Rapid technological change, political upheaval, and a growing erosion of values are shaping the global landscape. These developments are precisely what the 8th Vienna Humanities Festival, taking place in Vienna from September 24 to 28, 2025, addresses. The festival, which has the theme “ON EDGE / UNBEHAGEN” (unease), invites visitors to engage in an intensive examination of the political, ecological, technological, economic, psychological, and philosophical dilemmas of our time.

Gramscian interregnum: A world in crisis mode

The festival organizers use the term “Gramscian interregnum” to describe the current situation. This concept goes back to the Italian philosopher and Marxist Antonio Gramsci. In his prison notebooks, he described a historical moment in which the old order is dying, but the new one has not yet been born. According to Gramsci, this transitional state leads to “morbid symptoms” that manifest themselves in the form of crises and confusion. The festival sees our time as being in such an interregnum: liberalism and scientific knowledge are being questioned, and a brutal, transactional logic seems to be supplanting compassion.

The central question that runs through the entire program is: “Can humanity remain human under such stressful circumstances?” Instead of succumbing to resignation, the festival calls on us to face uncomfortable realities and seek ways to build a better future.

Voices of the crisis: Keynotes and main program

The festival begins with four keynote speeches held at various cultural venues in Vienna. A highlight will be the speech by French philosopher and sociologist Didier Eribon, who is best known for his work on social class, gender, and homosexuality.

Other keynote speakers include philosopher Federica Gregoratto, who researches critical theory and the philosophy of emotions, and historians Lyndal Roper and Natasha Wheateley. Roper is an expert on the early modern period and the history of the Reformation, while Wheatley focuses on modern European and international history.

On the weekend of September 27 and 28, the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna will become the center of the festival. Over 20 panels and discussions will take place there. Visitors can expect a wide range of topics, including:

The power and future of technology: What influence do AI and innovations have on our society and our creative processes?

European consciousness and conscience: What does it mean to be European today, and what values do we defend?

China's role in global politics: How is the emerging superpower changing the international balance?

The festival will conclude with a panel discussion on the psychological effects of rapid social change, featuring psychiatrist Victor Blüml and historian Hannah Zeavin.

In-depth exploration of the topics and experts

Among the numerous renowned guests participating in the panels are some of the world's leading experts in their respective fields. British writer Naomi Alderman, known for her novel “The Gift,” among other works, will speak about the influence of AI on art. Political scientist Yascha Mounk will shed light on European and global developments. Sociologists Jens Beckert and Esra Özyürek will contribute their expertise on economic and social issues. There will also be a special focus on the topic of power and geopolitics, with experts such as historian Sergey Radchenko and Austrian military strategist Markus Reisner. Journalists Lydia Cacho and Kai Strittmatter (Germany) will contribute the perspective of practical reporting.

Festival information at a glance

Date: September 24- 28, 2025

Main venue: Academy of Fine Arts Vienna

Languages: German and English (simultaneous translation for all sessions at the Academy)

Admission: Admission to the events on the festival weekend is free.

The complete program and further information can be found on the official website humanitiesfestival.at.

IWM Institute for Human Sciences

ERSTE Foundation