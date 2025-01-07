Discussion on Europe's Future after Trump's Re-election at the Burgtheater Vienna

The panel discussion at the Burgtheater offers a unique opportunity to gain in-depth insights into future transatlantic relations and to learn how Europe will respond to the challenges of a second Trump presidency. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / C.Stadler/Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

On January 12, 2025, Vienna's Burgtheater will be the venue for a high-profile debate on the political and economic impact of Donald Trump's re-election as President of the United States. The event is part of the popular series “Europe in Discourse - Debating Europe” and promises a lively discussion on a topic of burning topicality: How will the transatlantic relationship develop under Trump 2.0?

Trump 2.0: a radical change of course or a familiar strategy?

Trump's re-election, which was by a clearer margin than expected, triggered both concern and euphoria in Europe. Right-wing parties and movements in particular feel vindicated and are hoping for a tailwind for their own political goals. In contrast, there is widespread uncertainty among liberal and progressive forces. The appointment of loyal but largely inexperienced people to his cabinet could lead to an even more unpredictable government than in his first term of office.

The issues of NATO and trade policy are particularly in focus. Trump has already hinted at increasing the pressure on European NATO members to further increase their defense spending. At the same time, import tariffs of up to 20% on European goods are looming, which could have a serious impact on the economies of EU countries.

High-caliber panel of experts

An international panel of experts was invited to shed light on the complex consequences of these developments. The panelists include:

Nathalie Tocci: The Director of the Istituto Affari Internazionali in Rome and Fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM) in Vienna is a proven expert on European foreign policy. She has worked as an advisor to EU foreign policy commissioners Federica Mogherini and Josep Borrell and is highly regarded in the international political scene.

Hannelore Veit: The long-time Washington correspondent for the Austrian broadcaster ORF knows the political events in the USA like no other. Since her return to Europe, she has been working as a journalist and communications consultant and can provide well-founded insights into transatlantic relations.

Balázs Orbán: The political director of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán represents the view of the European right. He is a close confidant of the Hungarian head of government and is known for his trenchant analyses of European domestic and foreign policy.

The moderator will be Misha Glenny, Rector of the IWM and renowned journalist. Glenny is known for his in-depth research on international political and economic issues.

Critical topics on the agenda

In addition to the direct impact on NATO and transatlantic trade, Europe's role on the international stage will also be discussed. Given the increasing geopolitical tensions, particularly about the war in Ukraine, Europe faces the challenge of strengthening its strategic autonomy. But how can this be achieved when the USA is pursuing a more isolationist policy under Trump and the transatlantic partnership continues to erode?

Another central point of the debate will be the question of how Europe should react to domestic political developments in the US. With an administration that is seen by many as more radical and unpredictable than its predecessors, the political climate could also change significantly for European diplomats and companies.

Influence on European domestic policy

Trump's re-election is already having an impact on the political landscape in Europe. Right-wing populist parties such as the Rassemblement National in France, the Lega in Italy, and the AfD in Germany feel strengthened by his success. At the same time, liberal and green parties in Europe could come under pressure to rethink their positions and adapt to the new geopolitical realities.

Public interest and high expectations

Interest in the event is enormous. Numerous tickets were sold just a few days after the announcement and a full Burgtheater is expected. The organizers emphasize that the discussion is not only intended to provide analysis but also to highlight possible solutions for Europe. Tickets for the event can be purchased in the webshop on the Burgtheater's website!

For those who are unable to attend, the discussion will be broadcast live on the Burgtheater website and on the “Europa im Diskurs” YouTube channel. There will also be a recording afterward, which will be available on the IWM platforms.

IWM

ERSTE Foundation

Burgtheater