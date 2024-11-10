Othmar Karas is the New President of the European Forum Alpbach

Othmar Karas, an experienced European politician and avowed advocate of a united Europe, is taking over the leadership of the European Forum Alpbach (EFA). Karas, who was previously Vice-President of the European Parliament, succeeds Andreas Treichl, who has decisively realigned the Forum over the past four years. Under his leadership, the EFA will further expand and deepen its role as a platform for European and international dialog on the most pressing issues of our time.

Andreas Treichl, who has shaped and reformed the Forum since 2020, is now handing over to a successor in Karas who is ideally prepared for the role thanks to his many years of political work, his networking, and his deep understanding of European issues. Treichl describes Karas as “one of the most committed Europeans of our time, who knows exactly how to bring people together to make Europe fit for the future.”

Treichl, the former CEO of Erste Group and most recently Chairman of ERSTE Foundation, has led the EFA through a comprehensive reorientation and fundamental modernization since 2020. His vision for the forum aimed to consolidate the EFA as an annual symposium and interdisciplinary think tank that provides year-round impetus for Europe. “With Othmar Karas, the EFA is gaining a committed European and strategic thinker who shares the vision of a united, future-oriented Europe,” commented Treichl. He sees Alpbach as a place of intellectual exchange that goes beyond economic and political issues and brings generations and disciplines together.

Visions and goals of Othmar Karas

Othmar Karas has a clear vision for the future of the EFA. He aims to make the Forum an even more important source of inspiration for European politics and to further strengthen its international focus. “The European Forum Alpbach is not just a congress, but a lively network, a space for intellectual exchange where the challenges of the present and future are tackled through cooperation between different disciplines,” explains Karas.

His approach includes a “European renaissance” of the Forum, which transfers the basic idea that led to the founding of the Forum after the Second World War into the 21st century. For Karas, the Forum's strength lies in its thematic breadth and cross-generational participation. His presidency will therefore build on the four central EFA themes of climate, economy, democracy, and security, but with an expanded international and practical dimension.

“We live in a time of crisis and complexity, and the solutions cannot be developed in isolation in individual disciplines or countries. We need an open, intergenerational dialogue that brings together the best minds in Europe and the world,” emphasizes Karas. The future direction of the EFA is to network more closely with political institutions and European think tanks, including partners in Brussels, Berlin, and other major European cities. Opening up to a network of European and international organizations and promoting cooperation with think tanks and academic institutions are key elements of Karas' strategic plan.

A forum for all those who want to work on Europe's future

Karas wants to position the EFA as an independent platform that is open to people from all sectors and promotes different perspectives. “The forum must be a place where every voice counts and no opinion is excluded as long as it contributes constructively to the future of Europe,” explains Karas. He is particularly keen to ensure that young people and previously underrepresented groups also have their say. The Alpbach fellows, who travel from all over the world every year, play a special role in this. “Young people are at the heart of the forum. Young people bring new perspectives and question existing structures. We want to integrate this potential even more into the Forum's work.”

To this end, Karas is planning stronger digital networking and targeted promotion of dialog throughout the year. In addition to the annual meetings in Alpbach, digital initiatives and regular events in European capitals will provide continuous impetus. “We want to turn the Forum Alpbach into an institution that is active all year round and also has an influence on the European discourse outside of the conferences,” says Karas. The independence of the Forum plays a central role in this. It should remain free from political or financial constraints and act as a platform where controversial topics and divergent opinions find a place. “The EFA must be the place where people can talk about Europe's future without blinkers, and this also means that we can act independently of the interests of individual groups,” Karas continued.

Alpbach as Europe's leading think tank for a united Europe

Another of Karas' goals is to anchor the Forum Alpbach more firmly in the European public sphere. In the coming years, he plans to expand cooperation with international institutions and establish Alpbach as an integral part of the European dialogue. “Alpbach should be the first port of call for questions about Europe's future, a forum that provides impetus and develops effective solutions,” he explains. To achieve this, Karas will also promote cooperation with foundations and civil society organizations to ensure the financial independence and long-term development of the forum.

The new President also plans to further develop innovative formats such as the “Hikes”, where discussions are held during joint hikes in the Alps. These formats should help to make the exchange more informal and at the same time more intensive to promote mutual inspiration. In addition, workshops and lab sessions will be used to develop concrete solutions for Europe's key challenges. The success of this format was evident at the EFA 2024, which was attended by 4,300 participants from 108 countries and produced a large number of concrete initiatives - from demands on politicians to the founding of young start-ups.

A legacy of openness and commitment to Europe

Andreas Treichl, who will focus more on his work at the ERSTE Foundation in the future, will remain with the Forum as Honorary President and advisor. His reorientation of the Forum has made Alpbach an indispensable part of the European dialog. Treichl emphasized how important it was to him to consolidate the Forum as a space for intellectual and cultural exchange and to give the younger generations a prominent voice. “We have succeeded in making Alpbach a place where the most important issues of our time are discussed across generations and disciplines. With Othmar Karas at the helm, the Forum will continue along this path,” says Treichl.

With Karas at the helm, we now have a President who is fully committed to a united and sustainable Europe. His promise to the participants and the general public is: “We will make the European Forum Alpbach an even stronger platform for dialog, cooperation, and brainstorming for Europe. Because only a Europe that thinks and acts together can successfully master the challenges of the future.”

