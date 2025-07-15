Vienna Airport Defies Global Challenges with Strong Half-Year Results

Vienna Airport experienced a slight drop in passenger numbers in June 2025 due to Middle East tensions, but remained resilient with robust freight volume and diversification of flight destinations. / Picture: © Vienna Airport / Flughafen Wien AG / Roman Boensch

In June 2025, passenger numbers at Vienna Airport fell slightly by 0.4 percent to around 3 million passengers. This decline is primarily attributed to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which resulted in a significant drop in passenger numbers to this region (-24.5 percent to 55,103 passengers). “However, the figures remain at a high level,” the airport emphasized in its press release.

Freight volume and regional developments

Freight volume at Vienna Airport remained robust, increasing by 9.1 percent to 154,001 tons in the first six months of the year. In June alone, freight volume rose by 3.9 percent to 25,776 tons.

From a regional perspective, developments varied: while passenger numbers to Western Europe declined slightly in June (-0.8 percent), connections to Eastern Europe (+2.1 percent), North America (+3.3 percent), and the Far East (+28.5 percent) recorded significant growth. The strong increase in long-haul travel largely offset the decline in the Near and Middle East.

Vienna Airport's investments contributed significantly to the positive overall result: Malta Airport welcomed 923,374 passengers (+7.5 percent) in June, and Kosice Airport recorded an increase of 9.5 percent to 99,383 passengers.

Geopolitical impact on air traffic

The conflict between Iran and Israel, which has led to repeated escalations since the beginning of 2024, is having a noticeable impact on international air traffic. Airlines are adjusting their routes to avoid risk areas, which can lead to longer flight times and increased operating costs. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), airlines worldwide are closely monitoring the situation and prioritizing the safety of passengers and crews. The ongoing uncertainty in the region could also affect air traffic in the coming months.

Despite the geopolitical challenges, Vienna International Airport is proving resilient. The diversification of flight destinations and growth in other important regions such as North America and the Far East are helping the airport to cushion the impact of regional crises. The entire Vienna Airport Group, which also includes Malta Airport and Kosice Airport, was able to increase its passenger numbers in the first half of the year.

